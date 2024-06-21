Reuters: The US and China resumed semi-official negotiations on nuclear weapons for the first time in 5 years

The United States and China held semi-formal nuclear weapons talks for the first time in five years. This is reported by Reuters with reference to sources.

According to the agency, the conversation between the American and Chinese delegations took place in March in Shanghai. During the negotiations, Chinese representatives promised that they would resort to threats to use nuclear weapons because of the situation around Taiwan.