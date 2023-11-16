Family photo of the leaders at the APEC summit. YONHAP (EFE)

Just one day after having relaunched their bilateral relationship at the summit between their presidents on the outskirts of San Francisco, the United States and China immediately launched this Thursday to compete in their courtship of the Asian and Latin American countries that are participating this year. week at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

US President Joe Biden, host of the summit, began the day with a speech to the forum’s business summit, to promote his country’s role as an investor in the Asia Pacific and present it as a more desirable trading partner than China. “We are not going to stop being present” in the region, he promised, less than 24 hours after his meeting with President Xi Jinping at the Filoli mansion. Although he insisted that his country does not seek to “decouple” economically from China, but simply “reduce risks and diversify” its options, he stressed that “we have real differences with Beijing when it comes to maintaining fair and impartial conditions on the ground.” of economic gaming and in the protection of your intellectual property.”

Biden recalled that American companies have invested close to $50 billion in APEC economies so far this year, in areas such as aviation or clean energy.

Hours later, the White House tenant met at the end of Thursday’s official work sessions with the Japanese Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, and the South Korean President, Yoon Seuk-yol, without making statements to the press. With the Japanese he addressed humanitarian assistance in Gaza and the war in Ukraine, according to the US presidential office. Biden had already held a trilateral summit to strengthen relations with his two great allies against China in the northern Asia Pacific in August. This Friday he plans to meet with the Mexican head of state, Manuel Andrés López Obrador, and will greet the Peruvian leader, Dina Boluarte, by handing her over as acting president of APEC.

For his part, the Chinese head of state, Xi Jinping, paid attention to Latin America, particularly to those countries that regret that the region has disappeared from the radar of the attention of the United States, now focused on Asia Pacific. the war in Ukraine and the conflict between Israel and Hamas. In his first activities on Thursday, before attending the summit, Xi met with López Obrador, first, and immediately afterwards with Boluarte.

In their meeting, according to the statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Xi promised his support for Peru as host of the next APEC summit, and stressed that the two countries must strengthen their economic and commercial ties, with the purchase of more agricultural products. of the Andean country and more participation of Chinese companies in Peruvian projects.

Previously, in his meeting with the Mexican leader – the first between them – the Chinese president promised to launch bilateral relations to a new level. Both agreed to deepen their collaboration in the fight against fentanyl trafficking, and take steps to reduce the flow of precursors from the Asian country to Mexico, where the cartels manufacture the opioid and send it to the United States. Precisely, this type of measure to fight a scourge that kills nearly 100,000 people a year in the United States had been one of the main agreements adopted on Wednesday during the meeting that Xi and Biden held at the luxurious Filoli mansion, 40 kilometers away. from San Francisco. Both leaders also discussed their countries’ collaboration in infrastructure, finance and electric vehicles, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

In addition, Xi also met late on Thursday with the Japanese Prime Minister, leader of another of the countries – in addition to the United States – with which Beijing has maintained more than strained relations in the last decade and with which it seeks to calm down. ties. Both leaders had not met face to face in the last year, in which bilateral ties have been weakened by events such as the Chinese ban on Japanese fish, after Tokyo began throwing treated water from its plant into the sea in August. Fukushima nuclear plant. The Japanese Government also denounces the presence of Chinese patrols in the vicinity of the islands that both countries dispute in the East China Sea, known as Senkaku in Japanese and Diaoyu in Mandarin.

Xi, who arrived at the meeting with a weakened economy, sought an increase in commercial ties and investments with Japan, his neighbor and the third largest economy in the world; Kishida, for his part, aspired to lift the Chinese ban on fish and the release of Japanese citizens detained in the People’s Republic accused of espionage. “Japan and China coexist and prosper as neighbors, and share the responsibility of contributing to world peace and stability,” the Japanese prime minister stressed at the beginning of their meeting.

The Chinese president will also dedicate his last day in San Francisco to discussing a delicate bilateral relationship: the one he maintains with the Philippines, with which Beijing disputes sovereignty over part of the waters of the South China Sea. According to Manila, Chinese patrols have harassed in recent weeks resupply maneuvers of its Marines stationed on the Second Thomas sandbar, part of the Spratly Islands where the Philippines maintains a wreck of a military ship to reinforce its claim of control. of the waters of the area.

“We will seek opinions from the Chinese president on what we can do to lower the temperature and not escalate the situation in the West Philippine Sea” (as Manila calls the area), declared President Ferdinand Marcos this Thursday in San Francisco. Marcos, who has promoted closer military relations with Washington since he came to power in June last year, met this Thursday with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

