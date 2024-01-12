Sana'a administration: US and UK launched new airstrike on Yemen's capital

The United States and Britain again attacked the Yemeni capital Sanaa, this time with an airstrike in the northern part of the city. A source in the Sana'a administration spoke about this, reports RIA News.

“US and British aircraft again attacked the Ad-Dleimi air base in the north of Sanaa,” the agency’s source said.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that US President Joe Biden ordered plans for strikes on Yemen during the New Year's holiday on January 1 in case diplomatic methods prove unsuccessful. In addition, he demanded that his team accelerate efforts to condemn the Houthi attacks at the UN and continue to build a multilateral coalition to protect shipping.

The US and UK began bombing Yemen on the night of January 12th. As White House President Joe Biden said, the attack on the Houthis should demonstrate “an imminent response to hostile acts against freedom of maritime navigation.” In turn, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry threatened that London and Washington would pay a high price for strikes on the country.

Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya called on the international community to condemn the attack on Yemen and jointly prevent a further escalation of violence in the Middle East.