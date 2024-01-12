The US and Britain again launched strikes on Houthi targets in the Yemeni capital Sanaa

The United States and Britain on the night of Saturday, January 13, again attacked the capital of Yemen, this time the airstrike hit the northern part of Sanaa, the city administration said. The strike was carried out on the Ad-Dleimi air base.

Later, officials in the American administration confirmed a new attack on Houthi targets in Yemen.

Biden orders plans to strike Yemen on New Year's Day

According to Bloomberg, plans began for the attacks on January 1 following a meeting between President Joe Biden and his national security team while he was vacationing on St. Croix.

On Jan. 1, the U.S. leader ordered his team to accelerate efforts to condemn the Houthi attacks at the United Nations and to continue building a multilateral coalition to protect shipping.

In addition, he gave instructions to prepare to take the second path in case diplomatic methods prove unsuccessful, and instructed military leaders to clarify the list of targets to hit in tandem with the allies.

Diplomatic negotiations and military planning took place over the next 12 days. At the same time, the US “pushed strong action from the start”, while the UK and European and Middle Eastern allies warned of the risk of direct conflict with Iran due to an excessive response. At the same time, Washington and London assessed the economic consequences of expanding the war.

The United States has privately repeatedly called on Iran to stop Houthi attacks, but Tehran has responded that it does not control the group, “despite ongoing evidence from British intelligence.” As a result, after a new attack by the Houthis on January 9, American and British politicians came to the conclusion that “diplomacy will most likely not succeed.”

As a result, Biden “chose one of the most aggressive options” and ordered Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, who is in hospital, to carry out the strikes, according to a senior official.

Russia called the strikes armed aggression

Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya, called the attacks by the United States and its allies on Houthi targets in Yemen an armed aggression by a group of countries against another state.

The diplomat recalled that the UN Security Council did not authorize the United States and its allies to attack the Houthis. He also called on the international community to condemn the actions of Washington and London.

In turn, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a meeting of the world organization's Security Council explained the strikes on Yemen as necessary and called them proportional and in accordance with international law.

They were consistent with international law and exercised the United States' inherent right of self-defense as reflected in Article 51 of the UN Charter. And they were undertaken only after non-military options proved insufficient to eliminate the threat Linda Thomas-Greenfield US Permanent Representative to the UN

Yemen threatens US and UK to 'set the region on fire'

The first US and British attack on the Houthis in Yemen occurred on the night of Friday, January 12, in response to constant shelling of transport and warships in the Red Sea. The goal of the operation was to deny the Houthis the ability to attack ships. Aircraft, submarines and warships launching cruise missiles were used for strikes.

US President Joe Biden said the strikes on Houthi positions in Yemen were in accordance with international law and the UN Charter. According to him, the attack on the Houthis should demonstrate “an inevitable response to hostile acts against freedom of maritime navigation.”

In turn, the Yemeni Foreign Ministry threatened that London and Washington would pay a high price for strikes on the country, and a member of the Yemeni Security and Defense Committee, Abdulsalam Jahaf, promised to “set the region on fire.”