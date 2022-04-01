The president’s administration Joe Biden already analyzes all the options under the Trade Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC) before the actions of the Mexican government in the energy sector, said today Katherine Tai, the US Trade Representative (USTR, in English).

During a hearing before the Capitol today, Tai assured that she herself had already informed the government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that her office is studying the legal paths under the T-MEC in the face of legal reforms and regulatory actions in recent months in the Mexican energy sector.

“I have informed Mexico (…) that we at USTR are analyzing all the options available under the USMCA to address these problems, so that the USMCA can work for our participants (in the energy market) and protect our environment in the three countries,” Tai said.

“I am deeply concerned about the legislative and regulatory developments in the Mexican energy industry that we have seen in recent months,” Tai told the US Senate Finance Committee.

In addition to the legal actions available to US companies with investments in Mexico under Chapter 14, the US government could directly resort to the dispute settlement mechanism between States contained in Chapter 31 of the T-MEC that entered into force on July 1, 2020.

Just last week, Tai had already warned about the constitutional reform to the electricity sector that is being discussed in the Chamber of Deputies —and which, according to critics, discriminates against private companies— in addition to various regulatory changes by the Mexican government in activities in the hydrocarbon sector.

concentration of power

“My team and I at USTR, along with much of the US government, have regularly and directly raised these concerns with our counterparts in the Mexican government,” Tai said.

“My commitment is that the T-MEC must be applied and implemented in all its chapters. That is an organizing principle of our work,” Tai said when asked by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden.

As various US legislators have done in recent months, Senator Wyden directly questioned Tai for the actions of President López Obrador in the Mexican electricity sector to favor the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) to the detriment of renewable energy firms.

“I want to focus on a concern that cuts across all of these issues. Mexico is a key partner in the T-MEC, and it sure seems to me that they are stepping on the brakes on renewable energy reform,” said Wyden, a senator from the state of Washington and who serves as chairman of the Finance Committee.

“(In Mexico) they are analyzing laws that concentrate market power and regulatory authority in the hands of the state electricity company (the CFE). This will mean a greater focus on fossil fuels, with limited opportunities for clean energy providers,” Wyden said of Mexico.

During the hearing, the highest-ranking Republican member of the Finance Committee, Mike Crapo, also joined Democratic Senator Wyden in demanding Mexico’s compliance with various areas of the USMCA, including the energy sector, but also added other concerns in the agricultural sector.

Tai’s speech on Capitol Hill comes on the same day that the Biden administration’s special envoy for climate change, John Kerry, visits Mexico City for a meeting with the president. AMLO attended by American energy entrepreneurs.

AMLO receives John Kerry

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador yesterday received the White House envoy for climate issuesJohn Kerry, and US entrepreneurs from the energy sector.

The meeting, of a private nature, was held at the National Palace in the context of the discussion of the electrical reform and the concerns expressed by different sectors of the United States and authorities of that country.

Kerry and the entourage of businessmen — around 20 according to López Obrador in his morning remarks — arrived at the presidential residence minutes before 2:00 p.m., aboard vans.

López Obrador announced that, in addition to presenting to businessmen the reform that he proposes to Congress, will invite them to invest in our countryfor example, in new technologies for gas export.

It is expected that López Obrador will be accompanied by officials from his Cabinet, such as the Secretaries of the Interior and Energy, as well as the director of the CFE, Manuel Bartlett.