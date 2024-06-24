The Russian Foreign Ministry announced a demarche to US Ambassador Tracy due to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ missile attack on Sevastopol

US Ambassador to Moscow Lynn Tracy was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry due to a massive missile attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) on Sevastopol. About it it says in a message on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“She made a demarche in connection with the new bloody crime of the Kyiv regime sponsored and armed by Washington, which was carried out purposefully, accompanied by numerous victims,” the ministry said.

In a conversation with the ambassador, Russian diplomats also emphasized that the United States “actually became a party to the conflict” by supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces with ATACMS long-range ballistic missiles, which were used to strike Sevastopol.

On June 23, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Sevastopol with ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster warheads. According to the latest data, 151 people were injured, four more, including two children, could not be saved.