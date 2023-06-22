Breeding chicken will soon be on the menu in the United States. The US food authorities on Wednesday gave two companies that make meat from cells of live chickens permission to market their products.

After Singapore, the US is the second country where cultured meat can be sold. Two restaurants in Washington and San Francisco will be the first to sell it, but the price has not yet been announced. Large-scale production of cultured meat at low prices is not yet possible, mainly because the raw materials are still expensive. It will probably be years before every KFC or McDonald’s sells cultured chicken nuggets and hamburgers. In Singapore, a bowl of cultured meat dumplings cost around 19 euros a year ago.

The companies now allowed to market meat from the bioreactor are Good Meat and Upside Foods, two frontrunners that have attracted hundreds of millions in investment over the years to scale up from small petri dishes in the lab to factories with culture vessels for commercial production. From a few stem cells obtained by taking a bit of tissue from living animals with a biopsy, a mass with a fibrous texture is grown in bioreactors using a mix of nutrients and growth factors. Various products can be made from this ‘minced meat’, from chicken nuggets and strips to satay. They are often ‘hybrids’ of cultured meat and vegetable components.

Good Meat is the cultured meat division of Eat Just, the start-up that started in San Francisco in 2011 with plant-based alternatives to egg. Its main purpose is to save animal lives. In 2020, it was the first company allowed to sell cultured meat in Singapore. That country is at the forefront of high-tech food because, as a city-state, it has practically no agricultural land.

Roots in medical science

Upside Foods, formerly Memphis Meats, has roots in medical science, just like Maastricht-based Mosa Meat. Since its foundation in 2015, it has focused purely on cultured meat from Berkeley (California). It raised 400 million dollars in an investment round two years ago.

The start-ups had to overcome two hurdles in the US. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) previously ruled that there were no longer any questions about the safety of cultured meat. The latest step was taken Wednesday with the approval of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), which had to positively review the food safety of the production facility and the ingredients and designation on the label. This means that the market for these companies is now open for a variety of products made from their cultured meat.

Cultured meat is not yet allowed in the European Union. Here it is seen as novel food, new food. There must be a complete end product for an application to the European Food Authority. This makes it difficult to get an application completed quickly in the EU, because the products and technology are still being tinkered with. There may also be political resistance: Italy wants to ban cultured meat to protect the traditional meat industry.

Dutch cultured meat companies are happy with the approval that their competitors are now getting in the US. “This is a milestone for the entire sector,” says Tim van de Rijdt, marketing director of Mosa Meat, the Maastricht company whose founder Mark Post was the first to present cultured meat to the world in 2013. Mosa Meat expects to receive approval in Singapore for its beef burgers early next year and is preparing applications in the US, UK and EU. “The steps taken in Singapore and the US are good examples for other authorities. It is a clear signal that we can enter the market.” What is important here is what cultured meat should be called. In the US it is now called ‘cultivated meat‘.

The Dutch researcher Willem van Eelen acquired the first patent for cultured meat in 1999. His daughter Ira van Eelen was up all night from Wednesday to Thursday to celebrate the approval. “It is a pity that it is not yet for sale in the Netherlands. But what matters is what this means for the world.” Cultured meat is seen as a climate-friendly and animal-friendly alternative to meat for which animals still have to be slaughtered, in a world in which meat consumption will continue to rise sharply in the coming decades, particularly in emerging economies. Van Eelen also hopes that people will now realize that cultured meat is safe and “not creepy”.

Success for the entire industry

Krijn de Nood, co-founder of the Delft cultured meat company Meatable, also sees the green light in the US as a success for the entire industry. “Wherever meat is eaten, there is a market for all of us.” For Meatable, which distinguishes itself with pork, Singapore is also the shortest route to products such as dumplings, sausage and pulled pork belly to market. “Regulations now largely determine where we start. You want to recoup the investments as quickly as possible. Singapore and the US are ahead of the curve, and a very large market has now opened up with America.”

Read also: The first Dutch test factory for cultured meat is here

