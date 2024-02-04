The capital of Ukraine could be moved from Kyiv to Lviv in the event of an offensive by Russian troops. About this on February 4 in an article for the site Weapons and Strategy wrote former Assistant Deputy Secretary of Defense Stephen Bryan.

“Once there is a real Russian breakthrough through the current line of contact, as a result of which Ukrainian troops roll back, it will be almost impossible for the Zelensky government to survive in Kyiv. There are already signs that the Ukrainian government is planning to move west, possibly to Lviv, which is close to the Polish border,” he suggested.

As Brian noted, in this way the Poles will be able to use their nearby air defense systems to protect the Ukrainian city. Also in the UK they are already preparing the public and are openly talking about sending their special forces to help Ukraine, he recalled.

In addition, according to the military man, the lack of weapons means that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are limited in their capabilities. However, their main problem is the growing loss of personnel, which is undermining public confidence that the war is under control.

Earlier, on January 23, the Asia Times also wrote that in the event of the defeat of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the capital of Ukraine will be moved from Kyiv to Lviv. At the same time, the current head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, may be appointed to the post of head of state.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on January 16 that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces ended in absolute failure; the initiative in the special operation zone lies entirely with Russian military personnel. According to him, if this continues, the question of Ukraine’s statehood will arise.

On January 9, the American television channel CNN announced a turning point in the conflict in Ukraine in favor of Russia. The intensity and frequency of recent Russian attacks, amid reports that the Ukrainian counteroffensive has stalled and Ukraine's Western backers are withholding billions in financial aid to Kyiv, mark a major turn in the conflict, according to analyst Michael Botsiurkiw.

Before this, on January 7, the former prosecutor of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were losing up to 30 thousand people every month, and in total, since the beginning of hostilities, the army had already lost 500 thousand military personnel. He called on the country's authorities to publish the real numbers of losses of the Ukrainian army so that people would understand the seriousness of the situation.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

Watch more current videos and details about the situation in Donbass on the Izvestia TV channel.