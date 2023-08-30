FAS: US plans to move nuclear weapons to Britain at Lakenheath airbase

There is growing evidence that the United States intends to move its nuclear weapons to Britain. About it informs Federation of American Scientists (FAS) with reference to the draft budget of the US Air Force for fiscal year 2024.

According to experts, at the Royal Air Force base of Great Britain Lakenheath, which is located about 100 kilometers from London, a “safe storage room” will be created. It is also planned to build a barracks for F-35 pilots of the Royal Air Force of Great Britain next to the weapons storage site.

According to scientists, these documents may mean that the United States will once again deploy its nuclear weapons in Britain after a 15-year hiatus.

The US has stored its nuclear weapons in Britain for more than half a century, since 1952. They took them out in 2008, partly because the B61 bombs were outdated, partly as part of a program to disarm the nuclear powers. In 2022, after Russia launched a special military operation, the United States changed its attitude to this issue.