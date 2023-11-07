Kirby admitted a change in the balance of US forces in Europe after the decision on the CFE Treaty

The United States may change the balance of its forces in Europe after Washington suspended its obligations under the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). This option was allowed at a briefing by the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council (NSC) of the White House, John Kirby, reports TASS.

According to Kirby, the United States may take such a step if it guarantees the fulfillment of obligations under NATO’s Article 5 to its allies. “This may require a change in the balance of power, but I do not intend to talk about it today,” he added.

The representative of the American authorities was reminded of criticism from the United States and Europe against Russia related to the denunciation of the CFE Treaty. Kirby noted that Russia, by withdrawing from the treaty, “left the United States and NATO allies no choice but to suspend implementation of their obligations.” He called this development “sad” but “not unexpected.”

On November 7, Russia finally withdrew from the CFE Treaty. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that Russia has no regrets about its decision and is absolutely confident that it is right, since at present any agreements with NATO countries in the field of arms control are impossible.