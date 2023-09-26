Former American leader Donald Trump, if he returns to the presidency of the United States, will be able to reduce the scale of sanctions against Russia and slow down the supply of weapons to Ukraine. This opinion was expressed on September 26 by a newspaper columnist Financial Times (FT) Janan Ganesh.

According to the expert, such a change in Washington’s position under Trump would fit into his “America First” concept, implemented by the politician during his first presidential term from 2017 to 2021. In modern realities, all this will lead to a decrease in American authority in the world community, which, according to Ganesh, has only strengthened due to the massive supply of weapons to the Kyiv authorities.

In addition, in order to “dump Ukraine,” Trump, as an American leader, will have to strengthen “his past threats against US international agreements,” the journalist suggests. This could have an impact on relations with NATO, bilateral guarantees to South Korea and Japan, and interactions with the World Trade Organization.

According to Ganesh, Trump will not be interested in “containing China” if he feels that Beijing is respectful of Washington on trade. As for the position towards Taiwan, the Financial Times columnist admits that it remains a mystery to him.

At the same time, Trump has repeatedly asserted that if he won the presidential election in 2024, he would resolve the Ukrainian conflict within 24 hours. Later, on August 5, he stated that only he, if re-elected, could prevent a third world war. He noted that if he wins the elections, he will be able to achieve a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict “even before returning to the Oval Office.”

On September 17, Donald Trump expressed his readiness to solve most of the country’s problems in the period from six months to a year if he wins the elections in 2024. The businessman also added that voters should not want to elect candidates as President of the United States who talk about the possibility of solving the problems of the United States within eight years. Among the current issues, he named the ban on abortion and the conflict in Ukraine.

Prior to this, on July 16, the ex-president noted that the current head of the White House, Joe Biden, “is not capable of doing business with world leaders.” Meanwhile, as he himself noted, he has good relations with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his colleague Vladimir Zelensky.