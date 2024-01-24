The product classification website and world airline security AirlineRatings was given the task of analyzing and publishing the list of 25 safest airlines of 2024, among which several American companies stood out. So take note of those that you should consider for your next flight search, since according to the study they are at the forefront in safety, innovation and airplanes.

Although traveling by plane is as comfortable as it is safe In the large percentage of cases, it does not hurt to know those companies best qualified to offer a safe service to its passengers.

According to the portal, the maximum qualification that a airline safety It is seven stars. Below are the results of the analysis.

The highest rating they can obtain is 7 stars

United States airlines with 7 stars in safety



° Delta Air Lines

° Hawaiian Airlines

° American Airlines

° United Airlines

° Frontier Airlines

° Southwest Airlines

° JetBlue Airways

° Allegiant Air

°Alaska Airlines

° American Eagle from American Airlines

° Cape Air

° Sun Country Airlines

° Breeze Airways

United States airlines with 6 stars in safety

° Omni Air International

° Spirit Airlines

° Silver Airways

United States airlines with 5 stars in safety

° PenAir

This assessment also provides data on the history, aircraft types and in-flight offerings (meals, drinks, seats and in-flight entertainment) of most airlines.

As for the safety ratings They are designed to be transparent, encourage and promote safety throughout the airline industry for all passengers.

How safe is it to travel by plane?



According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO for its acronym in English) in 2022, the aviation industry saw a nearly 10 percent decrease in accidents compared to 2020; Furthermore, the deaths resulting from plane crashes decreased by more than 65 percent.

The institution attributes the airplane safety improvementsto the security commitments shared throughout the aviation industry.