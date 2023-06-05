The jet fighters caused sonic booms over Washington, DC.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the light aircraft was a Cessna and crashed in mountainous terrain in southwest Virginia.

A US official said that the fighter jets did not cause an attack that resulted in the crash.

A source familiar with the matter said the Cessna was piloted and did not respond to authorities despite vigorous efforts to contact the pilot.

The sonic blast caused panic among many residents of the capital, who reported hearing a loud noise that shook the floor and walls.

They said they heard the noise as far away as northern Virginia and Maryland.