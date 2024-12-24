Santa Claus has no need to worry about recent sightings mysterious drones over New Jerseya US Air Force general said this Tuesday, as the USAF continues its annual tradition of “tracking” Saint Nicholas on his global journey to leave gifts around the planet.

Gen. Gregory Guillot’s assurances came as the joint U.S.-Canada North American Aerospace Defense Command reported that Santa and his reindeer were making stops throughout Asia, including Japan and North Korea.

Santa’s trip this year comes after weeks of Mysterious sightings of alleged drones in New Jerseysparking global curiosity even as many of the reported sightings were debunked.

“Of course we are concerned about drones and anything else in the air,” NORAD Commander Guillot told Fox News. “But I don’t foresee any difficulties with drones for Santa Claus this year,” he assured.









A Christmas crawl that lasts decades

NORAD’s Santa tracker dates back to 1955, when an ad in a Colorado newspaper printed a phone number to connect children with Santa, but directed them by mistake to the hotline of the military nerve center set.

To avoid disappointing the little ones, NORAD’s director of operations at the time, Colonel Harry Shoup, ordered his staff “check” the radar to see where Santa might be and update children who called about their location.

When not spreading holiday cheer, NORAD conducts aerospace and maritime warning and control operations, including monitoring missile launches from North Koreasomething that may have been on Santa’s mind as he guided his reindeer sleigh over Pyongyang.

The tracker, which has been modernized and moved online to noradsanta.orgincludes a 3D map showing Santa’s movements in real time, as well as a ticker (which constantly shoots upward) showing approximately how many gifts have been delivered.

“The North American Aerospace Defense Command has always hYou did a fantastic job helping us control Santa’s sailing course. and its course in the heavens,” astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second person to walk on the Moon, said on social media.

Biden participated in the follow-up

Last year, US President Joe Biden joined the fun at the NORAD call center and took calls from children.

As of Tuesday morning, some 1.2 billion gifts had been delivered, according to NORAD.