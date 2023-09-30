Political scientist Blokhin: The West will not refuse military assistance to Ukraine

Leading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, political scientist Konstantin Blokhin, commented on the United States’ allocation of a new aid package to Kyiv in the amount of $300 million. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, a specialist called this amount insignificant.

“The amount is actually small. Three hundred million dollars – this amount can buy several expensive cottages, luxury real estate for Ukrainian oligarchs. You cannot win a conflict with Russia with $300 million,” the expert said.

Blokhin, however, called for this amount to be considered as part of a broader process

During the period that this assistance was allocated to Ukraine in small portions, a very large amount accumulated. It turns out that Ukraine was pumped up with three annual military budgets of Russia, even [глава МИД России Сергей] Lavrov recently announced this amount – $170 billion Konstantin Blokhinleading researcher at the Center for Security Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, political scientist

He also expressed confidence that, despite internal contradictions, the American establishment will continue to financially support Ukraine.

“No one will simply refuse to support Ukraine; if there were such conversations, then these were our illusions. In fact, there is no fatigue, the point is in the approaches of the Republicans and Democrats,” concluded the Lenta.ru interlocutor.

Earlier, the US House of Representatives voted to allocate financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of $300 million, despite pressure from the conservative wing of the Republican Party.

Providing additional financial assistance to Kyiv was removed from the Pentagon’s budget plan and was considered as one of the items in the State Department’s new draft budget for 2024. 216 congressmen voted for its adoption, 212 parliamentarians voted against it.