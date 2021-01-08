The calls for the immediate impeachment of Donald Trump are getting louder, ministers resign. Trump reacts with a conciliatory video.

WASHINGTON rtr / dpa / taz | After the calls for an immediate impeachment of US President Donald Trump in Washington DC have become louder, Trump has distanced himself from the violence and the storming of supporters on the Capitol and assured an orderly change of power. It was a “hideous attack”, it was said in a late Thursday on Twitter Video message. The demonstrators had “polluted the seat of American democracy” with their action.

The US Congress has confirmed the election victory of the Democrat Joe Biden. “A new government will be sworn in on January 20,” said Trump, coming closer to formal recognition of his electoral defeat than before. “My focus now is on ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transfer of power. This moment requires healing and reconciliation. ”That morning, Trump had reiterated his unsubstantiated claim that Biden could only prevail with the help of massive election fraud.

Trump said those who stormed the parliament building should be held accountable. Senators and MPs met there on Wednesday to formally confirm Biden’s election victory. Shortly before, Trump had called on his supporters to march to the Capitol to protest the election results.

Serving as president was “the honor of his life,” said Trump. He understands that his supporters are disappointed, but assures them: “Our incredible journey has only just begun.”

“Every additional day can be a horror show”

Four protesters were killed in the riot, including a woman who was shot by police and later died. A member of the US Capitol Police also died. The Capitol Police confirmed media reports that he succumbed to the injuries he suffered in the course of the clashes.

House Chairwoman Nancy Pelosi, Democrat, and Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer, called on Vice President Mike Pence and Trump’s cabinet to remove the president for “incitement to rebellion” on the basis of the 25th Amendment. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had also discussed the possibility of removing Trump, the broadcaster CNBC reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Pence, who would have to initiate the impeachment process, rejects the removal of Trump on the basis of the 25th amendment, his office said. This passage contains the possibility of dismissal, which is actually intended for situations in which the president can no longer exercise his office due to illness. Pelosi had called on Thursday to initiate another impeachment procedure if Pence did not initiate dismissal under the 25th Amendment. “It’s only been 13 days, but any day can be a horror show for America,” she said. Schumer also warned: “This president should not hold office for a day longer.”

President-elect Joe Biden described the violent assault on the Capitol as “one of the darkest days in United States history.” The attackers were not demonstrators, but “domestic terrorists”.

Biden also made an accusation that was omnipresent on social media on Wednesday: his granddaughter had sent him a photo of the Capitol, which was cordoned off by strong police forces, during the Black Lives Matter protests last summer and asked if there were white right-wing extremists would probably be treated differently than black people. “We all know that’s true,” said Biden on the sidelines of introducing his Justice Department leadership team in his hometown of Wilmington. Judge Merrick Garland is slated to become Attorney General.

Transport Minister Elaine Chao and Education Minister Betsy DeVos resigned to protest the violence. “There is no doubt about the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the turning point for me,” DeVos wrote in her resignation letter to Trump. The Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund also announced his resignation.