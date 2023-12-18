Ex-US intelligence officer Ritter called Zelensky a liar and his clothes fake

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky should give up khaki clothes, says former American intelligence officer Scott Ritter. The style of the head of state is appreciated in conversation with blogger Danny Haiphong.

According to the expert, the color green has weight only if it depicts an eagle, a globe and an anchor – symbols on the emblem of the US Marine Corps. “Otherwise it’s just a fake and you’re a fraud,” Ritter said.

The Ukrainian military also advises Zelensky to change his clothes. They believe the president needs to take off his khakis, put on a suit, and get to work solving his team's problems. It is noted that soldiers are furious that some leaders choose to steal and deceive while their compatriots say goodbye to their lives on the battlefield.