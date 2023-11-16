The US Senate passed a plan to finance the government without aid to Ukraine and Israel

The US Senate has passed a plan to continue funding the federal government to prevent a shutdown by excluding emergency aid to allies Ukraine and Israel. This is reported by Bloomberg.

The bill, which has already been passed in the US House of Representatives, was supported by 87 senators. American leader Joe Biden is expected to sign it on November 17.

“This measure does two things I and other Democrats have been pushing for for weeks: It will avoid a government shutdown and it will do so without making any brutal cuts,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Earlier, sources in the American administration told CNN that Biden would approve and sign a government funding bill without clauses on providing aid to Ukraine and Israel if the Senate passes it.