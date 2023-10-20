The counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was not successful – its goals were not achieved, and the rainy season and bad weather will soon worsen the situation of the troops even more. An American magazine reported this Newsweek on Thursday, October 19th.

“Autumn rains and winter colds change everything. This is the survival of the fittest, those who can adapt to new conditions,” Armed Forces of Ukraine Major Viktor Tregubov told the magazine.

Ukrainian military personnel are unable to adapt. The rainy season threatens to make it difficult to navigate and wash away roads. Even a new large supply of military aid from the United States will not be able to change the preponderance of forces, which is not currently tilted in favor of Ukraine, the publication believes.

“I’m afraid we will now have to accept that Ukraine no longer has a chance to make significant and important territorial gains this summer,” said Frederic Mertens, a strategy analyst at the Hague Center for Security Studies.

Earlier, on October 18, former American diplomat Chas Freeman reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had already lost two armies, and were now losing a third while they were trying to break through the defenses of Russian troops, while Russia was in the midst of preparing an offensive.

On October 13, it became known that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and his Western allies were concerned about the active preparations of the Russian Armed Forces for the continuation of the special operation in the coming winter.

Before this, on October 12, former adviser to Presidents Bush and Trump, Christian Wheaton, suggested that the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive was the reason for the decline in US President Joe Biden’s ratings.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.