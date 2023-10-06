Russian President Vladimir Putin was right about Western countries being tired of constant military and financial assistance to Ukraine. This was reported on Thursday, October 5 Business Insiderciting the words of former CIA Russia Analyst Director George Beebe.

“There are more and more signs that he is right. “Ukraine is failing to cope with military conscription, its economy is sagging under the pressure of the conflict, and enthusiasm for maintaining high levels of aid to Ukraine is waning in both the United States and Europe,” he said.

According to Beebe, if the US Congress falls into complete disarray, then aid to Kyiv will abruptly stop. This would be bad news for Ukraine, as well as for the prospects for ending the military conflict through negotiations, he noted.

The Business Insider publication also notes that Putin’s bet on West fatigue worked. For example, the far-right faction of the Republican Party in the US House of Representatives not only opposed military aid, but also removed former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy from his post.

The Pentagon has said it still has billions in pre-approved aid, but it will run out at some point. Business Insider also recalls the words of the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, who said that without US participation, financial and military assistance to Ukraine will not be enough.

In addition, the publication adds that the United States is not the only country that shows fatigue with Ukraine. Last week, for example, Robert Fico’s center-left Social Democracy (Smer) party won elections in Slovakia by promising to end support for Ukraine, with which it shares a land border.

And in Germany, for example, the far-right political movement “Alternative for Germany”, which is accused of maintaining connections with Russia, is now actively gaining popularity.

Earlier on October 5, Putin said that without military assistance from the West, Ukraine would survive for a week. He notes that a similar situation with arms stocks is developing in Europe, where politicians themselves say that they have supplied Ukraine with all the armored vehicles and ammunition that they could.

On September 27, Politico also wrote that Western countries are showing signs of running out of weapons to transfer to Kyiv and are increasingly tired of the Ukrainian conflict. The publication cited as an example that in Washington, uncompromising Republicans are opposed to sending additional aid.

That day, columnist Tom Mockaitis, in an article for The Hill, pointed out that more and more donors to Ukraine were saying they were tired of the conflict and more and more people were opposed to supporting the Ukrainian side.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, 2022. The corresponding decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region.