President Joe Biden’s announced withdrawal from Afghanistan appears to be running ahead of schedule, with all US forces scheduled to leave by mid-July, and NATO and allied forces sticking to this timetable as well. But if the president wants to end the US involvement in Afghanistan completely, saying: The logic of war ended as soon as the destruction of Al-Qaeda and the killing of Osama bin Laden. This reveals a startling lack of introspection about the US role in the conflict that will continue in Afghanistan.

It is true that the president did not have a good choice about Afghanistan, and that he inherited a bad deal from his predecessor. But by declaring an unconditional withdrawal, he made the situation worse by getting rid of the minimum terms that Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had negotiated under the Trump administration.

What the Biden administration is saying is that the United States will not abandon Afghanistan, that it will aim to do what is best for Afghan women and girls, and that it will try to push the Taliban and Kabul toward a peace deal using a diplomatic toolkit. But the narrative ignores much of the reality. Last May 8, at least 90 people, many of them students, were killed in a horrific terrorist attack outside a secondary school in Kabul. The Taliban denied responsibility but increased attacks across Afghanistan. Fighting intensified between Afghan security forces and the “Taliban” in various cities; In other district centers, Afghan forces surrendered to the Taliban.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have repeatedly refused to attend the administration’s proposed Istanbul conference on Afghanistan—and now, after extensive efforts, they say they will only attend if the conference is short, modest, and does not include decisions on critical issues. They turned the whole process into a farce, an outcome many of us expected because of the unconditional withdrawal. Afghanistan is almost certainly heading for more violence, with embassies rapidly reducing their presence or closing entirely due to security concerns, the Australian embassy recently announced. One can imagine how the ‘mission accomplished’ narrative appears to be unaware of the Afghans living in this reality.

The choice of the United States was made based on the costs associated with each decision. With staying, the cost was potential troop losses and the fear that things wouldn’t change on the ground. With the departure the cost is a deeper conflict in Afghanistan and the undoing of progress made there over the past two decades. In many ways, the costs of staying appear shorter and borne by the United States, while the costs of leaving will be borne mostly by Afghans over a longer period of time. However, even if these costs seem remote now, history tells us that they will be blamed on the United States.

Biden, in the words of The Economist, “appears to have little time for a lost cause.” His decision also reflects his administration’s foreign policy regarding the American middle-class model, which focuses more on domestic than international considerations (and is this much different from Trump’s “America First?”). The irony, however, is that the American middle class doesn’t care so much about Afghanistan—its volatility gave way to support this resolution once it was announced, but it wouldn’t be hard to imagine the public agreeing to a scenario that kept a few thousand troops there longer.

Perhaps most disturbing is the narrative that the president has given along with the rationale for the withdrawal: We went to Afghanistan to defeat al-Qaeda after 9/11, and the expansion of the mission kept us there for too long, so it was time to get out. This takes an incomplete view of the US Agency’s war in Afghanistan. The novel suggests that civil strife in Afghanistan today did not originate with us – and that this war, which lasted more than 40 years, which began with the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, preceded us and will follow our departure.

The fact of the matter is that by starting the campaign in Afghanistan in 2001 and overthrowing the Taliban, who were then engaged in their brutal rule, and installing a new government, we began a new phase of the Afghan conflict—one that brought the Kabul government and the United States into confrontation with the Taliban insurgency. . The Afghan people had no say in this matter. The fact that we leave Afghan women, children and youth better off in many ways after 20 years is up to us, and we should be proud of that. But we leave them mired in a bloody conflict that is also up to us, because we were not able to stop the Taliban insurgency, and we must take that into account publicly.

If this is an administration that takes American leadership seriously – and I think it does – it should throw off the simple narrative it has provided so far, and reckon with our role and responsibility in this latest iteration of the Afghan conflict. Far from making us appear weak, such honesty would make the United States more credible on the world stage.

Madiha Afzal*

*Economist and Fellow in the Foreign Policy Program and Assistant Professor at the School of Public Policy, University of Maryland

