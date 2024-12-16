

12/13/2024



Updated 12/16/2024 at 04:49h.





Joe Biden seeks the support of the G-7, the group that brings together the world’s main economies, to promote a transition in Syria, currently led by an opponent whom the US considers a terrorist with “blood on his hands.” and …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only