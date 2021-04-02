Employers in the United States unleashed a flurry of hiring in March: throughout the month, the country added 916,000 jobs, the highest job growth since August 2020.

The news is a sign that the sustained recovery from the pandemic recession is taking hold, as vaccines pick up speed, stimulus checks flow through the economy, and there are more and more companies reopening their doors.

The March increase was nearly double that of February, which was 468,000, the Labor Department reported on Friday. The unemployment rate dropped from 6.2% to 6%.

There are signs that Joe Biden’s stimulus plan is helping the economy take off again. Photo: EFE

Even with last month’s strong rise, the economy is still over 8 million fewer jobs of those it had before the pandemic broke out, just over a year ago.

But with the recovery expected to strengthen, many forecasts predict that enough hires will occur in the coming months to regain nearly all of those lost jobs by the end of 2020.

The increasingly optimistic outlook for the job market comes after a year of epic job losses, waves of coronavirus infections and small business closures.

Numerous signs suggest that the economy is improving. Consumer confidence reached its highest level since the pandemic intensified in March.

A survey revealed that the manufacturing sector grew in March at its fastest pace since 1983. And more and more vaccines are being administered, although new confirmed infections have risen from the lowest levels in recent weeks.

Checks for $ 1,400 from President Joe Biden’s financial aid plan, worth $ 1.9 trillion, have dramatically increased consumer spending, according to Bank of America’s tracking of its debit and credit cards.

The spending skyrocketed 23% in the third week of March compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to the bank.

Spending had started to rise in March, even before the stimulus checks arrived, as the number of viral cases has fallen from its January highs. Americans are increasingly willing to leave home to travel and eat out, although not yet at the pre-pandemic pace.

About 1.5 million people traveled through airports on March 28, according to the Transportation Services Administration. This figure is roughly eight times higher than a year ago, although it is still well below the 2.5 million on the same day in 2019.

Transportation analytics company Inrix estimated that daily car trips returned to pre-pandemic levels late last month.

Many of those trips probably went to restaurants, where the volume of seated diners was only a 25% below pre-pandemic levels, on average, in the last week of March, according to OpenTable, a restaurant software provider. This figure is higher than the 50% that existed before the pandemic, six weeks before.

The burgeoning economic activity is showing signs of translating into more jobs.

Karen Fichuk, CEO of Randstad North America, a recruiting firm, said the company is looking to fill 38% more permanent jobs than at the end of last year.

The demand for workers is especially strong in the manufacturing sectors, information technology, logistics and health.

Source: AP