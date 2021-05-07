The United States economy added only 266,000 jobs in April and the unemployment rate rose slightly (0.1 points) to reach 6.1%, according to data published this Friday by the government.

The news came as a disappointment to market expectations of a massive hiring wave as the coronavirus pandemic languishes.

Analysts had predicted a million new jobs on average, thanks to the economic recovery as the COVID-19 vaccination program in the United States advances.

US President Joe Biden. Photo: EFE

Although the data showed hiring in the leisure sector and bars and restaurants – whose workers were the first to be laid off when the pandemic forced the premises to close – these new positions did not compensate for job losses in areas such as messaging and among temporary employees.

The unemployment rate stood at 6.1% compared to a level of 6% in March, despite the fact that analysts projected a drop to 5.8%.

The April report represents an unexpected setback for the rhetoric of a recovery hand in hand with vaccinations that favors the Joe Biden government.

The thesis that the country is on track to record strong job creation heading into the summer is proving to be a non-linear path, and the Labor Department indicated that it had revised March data down.

According to official data, 770,000 jobs were created in March, 146,000 fewer than initially reported, but the February figures were revised upward.

Source: AFP