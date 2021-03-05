In the second month of the year 2021, the US economy generated 379,000 jobs, a figure higher than the forecasts of analysts, who had anticipated some 49,000 new jobs created, reported this Friday the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS, in its acronym in English).

At the same time, the unemployment rate in the United States decreased 0.1 percentage points and it stood at 6.2% in February, according to this report.

“The labor market continued to reflect the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. In February, most of the job gains occurred in leisure and hospitality, and there were also more jobs, to a lesser extent, in temporary help services, health care and social assistance, retail trade and manufacturing of goods, “the BLS said in a statement.

In total, the number of unemployed in the US fell to 10 million, a figure “still far above” from the pre-pandemic levels of last February, when there were some 5.7 million people out of work, according to US government figures.

The unemployment rate, which went from 3.5% in February to 14.7% of the workforce in April, when the COVID-19 pandemic had the greatest impact, has been decreasing every month since then, and in all three last months of the year kept in numbers close to 7%, which indicates a stagnation of the labor market.

The unemployment rate registered in February is lower than that estimated by analysts, who expected it to remain unchanged in the 6.3%, data registered in January.

Regarding job creation, the health and social assistance sector increased by 46,000 jobs; while retailers added 41,000 jobs.

These gains were partially offset by the loss of jobs in clothing and apparel accessories stores, which left 20,000 unemployed people.

On the other hand, the average wages of workers rose 7 cents in February to $ 30.01.

Source: EFE