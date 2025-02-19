The ‘victims of tariffs’ seem to multiply: countries dependent on trade with the US, industries such as the engine … The new era of tariffs is causing important movements and volatility. One of those who is manifesting with more intensity is copper, one of the key metals for all types of industries that It already rises 14.63% so far this year. The experts agree that this rally that until recently seemed unexpected comes from the hand of a latent commercial war that puts this key metal in the center and thus affects the industry and sector of the brick of the whole world. However, this would not come from the United States mainly but, since this being a great net importer, investors are already beginning to give Washington adversaries will respond by attacking this key product.

At the moment there are no tariffs against the reddish metal announced but those that have been imposed on aluminum and steel have already entered the scene with the imposition of 25% to any of these products that enters in the US. This affects Spain, which matters 300 million euros in steel a year of this country. This generalized threat will probably not remain unanswered and economists already look at copper. “The markets are already incorporating tariffs after Washington’s offensive,” says Ewa Manthey, an ing.

While prices globally have advanced 15%, The metal is revalue 20% in the last 12 months, quoting in the $ 4.61, in a period marked by the rise of Trump and with industrial metals being one of the trunk products in the Republican protectionist agenda. The US is really exposed to the coup that can be generated, since according to the latest data from the country’s geological service, the US industry depends 45% of foreign shipments to stock up. In that sense there are two great threats to the supply: on the one hand Chile is responsible for 35% of the imports of the US and Canada, which represents 26%.

This situation comes to sharpen the problem of a really adjusted market. According to UBS data the deficit of Supply will reach 200,000 tons in 2025. That is, the market is really narrow and already condemned the prices to stay high. However, the push of a tariff war can end up unleashing the dreaded rally. The reason that this can be so important is that because it is such an essential metal for the automotive, wind industry, construction, chemical, military, electricity industry … etc. which is usually directly related to that of the economy world.

The impact of copper on inflation

It is especially relevant is the construction that consumes 46% of copper worldwide according to Banca March and for electrical systems of different types, which remain with 21%. This has led to multitude of experts to use quotation as a global world health thermometer describing it as the “Doctor Cobre”. “The evolution of this raw material It is traditionally a good cycle indicator since its demand is usually accompanied to the rhythm of the global economy, “says Luis Fernando Coello, Banca Marcha analyst.

This situation had encountered big problems. S&P Global comments in its latest report that there is “a little offer of copper extracted with world demand increasing 3.7% By 2025 “. Therefore, this high price market is found that” at the time you get to an eye for an eye, these goods will be more expensive, something that will be highly inflationary. “From Gavekal Economics they comment that” prices of raw materials such as copper are rising what will contribute to the problem of inflation in the US. “

According to the Center for Strategic Studies “Copper offer problems have significant effects both in general and underlying inflation. While oil increases cause instant increases, the reality is that as the world economy becomes more intensive in metals, which occurs with copper can cause increases in the less visible IPC initially but more persistent. “

According to Jorge Miranda Pinto, an institution’s analyst, a 10% rise in copper prices generates a 0.2% rise on the PC within 12 months. However, although it seems counterintuitive, the coup occurs at its maximum peak three years after a price increase causing an extra 0.3% in the underlying and 0.5% in the general“. The reason is that while crude is used to directly feed the economy” copper (and other metals) are used not directly but as indirect inputs for gross products production because they affect machinery and electrical equipment “This looks particularly well in the construction sector where” indirect exposure to basic metals is four times greater than direct exposure. “A key difference” in the way in which these matters premiums enter the production network. “

In that sense from BCA Research they believe that Trump will think twice and will try to avoid by all means that partners like Chile and Canada Use copper to counterattack with respect to aluminum and steel. “It is very likely that the United States does not impose tariffs on imports of gold, silver, platinum and copper” to avoid this scenario.

“The scarcity of copper concentrate had exerted increasing pressure on the processing rates, which made it almost impossible for copper foundations to operate in a profitable way”

However, they remember that what happens with the copper from now on will depend more about China than in the US and that the tariffs will be just a premium that infers prices, as it would be happening without having imposed them. China was long Greater copper devourer on the planet with 11.7 million of metric tons compared to 1,884 million tons. In addition, a stronger recovery of Asian activity is also affecting metal, but to a lesser extent since it is not being as forceful as the most bullish theses required. At the same time China is putting on your part to relieve prices.

Apart from a lower demand, from Commerzbank they comment that the enormous growth of mining production in the Asian giant was being the key to the market to trust a bearish position. Production grew 4.1% in a single year and thanks to the great expansion in the foundry of copper, it is expected to advance up to 10% more in the next three years. “The scarcity of copper concentrate had exerted increasing pressure On the processing rates, which made it almost impossible for copper foundations to operate profitable. “

At the moment the tariffs would be frustrating the forecasts that were raised in the final stretch of 2024 that copper would fall to 12%. At least that is what they thought of their December Bank of America report stating that the low Chinese demand and the strength of the dollar (currency in which almost all their contracts are called). However, copper already quotes on the 9,395 dollars per ounce And now the consensus of the analysts has completely changed. Now, by the end of the year everyone assumed that