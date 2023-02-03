The United States said Thursday it was closely monitoring a Chinese balloon that entered US airspace several days ago for “surveillance” purposes. The balloon is believed to fly over “sensitive locations” including airbases and strategic missile silos in the West. The Pentagon decided not to shoot it down to avoid damage on the ground.

The Pentagon said Thursday that it was tracking the movements of a Chinese “spy balloon” flying over US soil and sensitive military sites, saying it did not pose a direct threat.

At President Joe Biden’s request, the Pentagon considered shooting it down, but the decision was made not to do so due to the risks the wreckage posed to people on the ground, a senior US official told reporters. US defense on condition of anonymity.

“We have no doubt that the balloon originated in China,” he said. “We are taking measures to protect ourselves against the collection of sensitive information,” she said, while stressing the “limited added value in terms of information collection” of the device described as a fairly large balloon. “We considered it large enough that the debris would have caused damage” if it had been shot down in a populated area, the same source said.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said the Colorado-based US-Canadian Aerospace Defense Command (Norad) was monitoring the balloon’s trajectory. “The balloon currently flies at an altitude well above that of commercial air traffic. It poses no military or physical threat to those on the ground,” he said in a statement.

“Clearly, this balloon is intended for surveillance and its current trajectory takes it over sensitive sites,” including air bases and strategic missile silos, the US official said, referring to the western US state of Montana.

The balloon entered US airspace “several days ago” but was already being monitored by US intelligence services, the source said, adding that it was not the first time the US military had seen such an intrusion. But this time the balloon stayed in American airspace much longer.

When the US president was informed, he immediately asked his Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, who was in the Philippines on Wednesday, to give him options. Austin then held talks with the Pentagon chiefs of staff. According to the same source, fighter jets approached the ship over Montana.

The incident occurs a few days before the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, travels to China to try to ease tensions with the Asian giant. Among the many contentious issues are Taiwan, which China claims as part of its territory, and China’s activities in Southeast Asia.

In the Philippines, Lloyd Austin signed agreements to strengthen the US military presence in light of China’s rise to power. Washington has raised the balloon incident with Chinese authorities. “We have communicated to them the seriousness of the incident,” the US official said, adding that “we have made it clear that we will do whatever is necessary to protect our people on our soil.”

*With AFP; adapted from its original in French