Ex-Pentagon intelligence officer Koffler: no one believes in Ukraine’s victory over Russia

Former Pentagon Intelligence Agency employee Rebecca Koffler in an article for Fox News accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in “primitive thinking”, which leads to even greater destruction of the country.

According to her, no one in their right mind believes in Kyiv’s victory over Russia, but the Ukrainian leader continues to believe in it. She recalled his recent words in an interview with Time that “no one believes in victory” as much as he does.

“Zelensky is right. No one with common sense believes that Ukraine can defeat Russia, whose population is three times the population of Ukraine,” Koffler emphasized.

She also pointed to the confident tone of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who openly ridicules statements by American officials that weapons transferred to Kyiv will force Moscow to make concessions. The former intelligence officer added that the US establishment is unable to understand that the Russian leader is more realistic than Zelensky, who continues to accept “nothing but victory.”

According to her, even the American media, which blindly supported Ukraine in the last two years, practically admitted that Russia will cope with Western weapons supplied to Kyiv.

The expert recalled that mathematics does not lie, although in Washington they are trying to falsify the numbers. At the same time, in the coming year, the administration of US President Joe Biden will try to “squeeze” several more billions from taxpayers, promising that victory in the Ukrainian conflict is close, Koffler concluded.

Earlier, British journalist Sean Walker said that Zelensky is overly optimistic when he talks about the country’s progress in the conflict with Russia and evaluates it. According to him, in the changed conditions, the politician did not have time to understand what exactly he needed to convey to his country and the world.