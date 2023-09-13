Seymour Hersh: Biden administration is ignoring US intelligence reports on Ukraine

The administration of US President Joe Biden is turning a blind eye to American intelligence data on the situation in Ukraine. About this in my blog on the Substack platform reported American journalist Seymour Hersh.

“Much of the CIA’s ongoing reporting on the failed Ukrainian offensive has been ignored [госсекретарем США Энтони] Blinken and other foreign policy officials in the Biden administration,” he wrote.

According to him, the White House selectively ignores individual intelligence reports that provide information that is inconvenient for Washington. Hersh also noted that the US Secretary of State’s confidence in the success of the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces can be explained by the “insanely optimistic” assessments of the Pentagon.

“It is now an accepted reality that presidents in the post-9/11 era will not hesitate to manipulate and lie about even the most competent intelligence reports if they do not fit into their political agenda,” the journalist said.

Hersh previously suggested that the end of the conflict in Ukraine is near, contrary to the assessment of the administration of US President Joe Biden. According to the publicist, despite the imminent end of the conflict, the White House’s approach “when it comes to realistic conversations with the American people” will not change.