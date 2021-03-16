US intelligence has accused Russia of supporting the re-election of Donald Trump and “denigrating” Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. As reported Reuters, the corresponding US intelligence report will be released on Tuesday, March 16.

At the same time, the report notes that intelligence did not record any attempts by the Russian Federation to “gain access to the American electoral infrastructure” during the 2020 elections.

“Unlike in 2016, we did not record persistent efforts by Russia in cyberspace aimed at gaining access to infrastructure for holding elections,” the text says. In addition, the document provides information on the activities of the PRC and Iran during the last year’s election campaign in the United States.

“We believe that China has not made any efforts to intervene or exert influence to change the outcome of the presidential election,” the intelligence said.

At the same time, Iran “made attempts to influence the US elections” and tried to prevent Trump’s victory. “We believe Iran has pursued a multi-faceted covert influence campaign designed to undermine former President Donald Trump’s prospects for re-election (…), undermine public confidence in the electoral process and US institutions, sow division and exacerbate social tensions in USA, ”the text says.

On November 3, 2020, the next presidential elections were held in the United States. On January 7, the US Congress approved the victory of Democrat Joe Biden, he became the 46th head of state.