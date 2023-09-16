In October 2022, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, attacked the Saudi regime and threatened it with serious consequences, after it had cut oil production in the midst of escalating inflation and on the eve of elections in the North American country. . On September 15, 2023, three years after the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain under US mediation, Washington is frantically negotiating for what would be the mother of all agreements in the Middle East: a pact which would imply the establishment of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Next week the talks will accelerate: Biden will meet in New York next week with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, during the UN General Assembly, as announced this Friday by the White House. On the agenda are issues such as addressing “the vision for a more integrated region” in the Middle East and how to confront the great common adversary, Iran.

Negotiations have been underway for months. The rapprochement is so tangible that this week an Israeli delegation traveled publicly to Saudi Arabia for the first time, despite the absence of diplomatic relations. The reason – the meeting in Riyadh of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which concludes on the 25th – matters less than the symbolism. That trip was in addition to that of Brett McGurk, head of the Middle East on the White House National Security Council, and Deputy Secretary of State Barbara Leaf last week. Secretary of State Antony Blinken had visited Riyadh in June.

“Many of the elements for a path to normalization are on the table,” said White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, on his way to the G-20 summit in New Delhi last weekend. But he also pointed out that there is still a long way to go: “We don’t have a formal framework. We do not have the terms (of the agreement) ready for signing. “There is still a lot of work to do.”

For the United States, a pact between two of its main allies in the Middle East would be a huge triumph. It has much to gain from the friendship between the country with the most powerful military in the region and the spiritual—and economic—leading state of the Arab world. The agreement would give stability to the area that has dominated Washington’s strategic interests for decades and, predictably, would allow it to free up resources and attention to dedicate them to its two great open fronts in foreign policy: its rivalry with China in the Asia Pacific and the war in Ukraine versus Vladimir Putin’s Russia.

The pact would also represent an important boost for the Biden Administration, especially if it were to be implemented – something unlikely today – in the months prior to the presidential elections in November 2024. It would exceed the goal that Donald Trump’s Government scored with the Abraham Accords. And it would reaffirm Washington’s position as a reference in the Middle East, after the coup that caused Beijing to promote the diplomatic agreement between Saudi Arabia and Tehran last spring.

“Great geopolitical victory”

“It would be a great geopolitical and geostrategic victory for the United States. Their interests and policies have always been constrained by the constant reality that their main partners in the region refuse to talk to each other,” notes Paul Salem, director of the Middle East Institute in Washington, on the website of this think tank.

The agreement is also convenient for Israel and Saudi Arabia. For the Government of Benjamin Netanyahu, the normalization of ties with the Wahhabi kingdom would be an immense diplomatic triumph. In 2002, Riyadh proposed an important peace initiative, approved and later ratified by the Arab League, whose basis (the establishment of relations with Israel involves the end of the military occupation and the creation of a Palestinian State) is just the opposite of what the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan have done since 2020.

One of Israel’s objectives is to contain the influence in the region of its archenemy, Iran, especially through the Lebanese militia Hezbollah. Riyadh and Tehran have just completed, with the arrival of the ambassadors to the capitals, the reestablishment of diplomatic relations, after seven years of rupture, but they continue to view each other with distrust and compete for regional hegemony. There is also an “enormous” economic potential at stake, as defined by Netanyahu, for whom the agreement would also be a personal triumph when his popularity is declining due to his judicial reform, which has generated seven months of mass demonstrations.

Saudi Arabia, for its part, considers that reducing tension with its neighbors is the precondition for the country to concentrate on the ambitious internal reforms included in the 2030 agenda, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman’s roadmap to end the almost total dependence of the country’s economy on oil revenues. Riyadh “has considered that the best way to support its national economic development and internal security objectives is to mitigate regional tensions through more dialogue and diplomacy,” Anna Jacobs, senior analyst for the Gulf, recently explained to this newspaper by email from Doha. International Crisis Group.

Obstacles

Despite everyone’s interest, major obstacles stand in the way that make it unlikely that any type of pact will be closed in the short term, certainly before the presidential elections in November 2024.

On the one hand, there are the demands that Saudi Arabia poses to Washington. The Wahhabi regime asks its military protector for a security guarantee similar to those enjoyed by NATO countries; That is, in the event of an attack on its soil, the United States is obliged to intervene militarily in its defense.

Signing a NATO-style treaty seems almost impossible. US legislation requires that treaties must be ratified in the Senate with a two-thirds majority of the chamber, 67 votes. Democrats only have 51 seats. It is not unthinkable that Republican legislators would join them, given that that party has traditionally maintained unconditional support for Israel. But it is also likely that Democratic senators from the most progressive wing voted against, as criticism of a Saudi Arabia that they reproach for its deplorable record on human rights or its role in the war in Yemen.

One option is to adopt a formula similar to the one signed this Wednesday by the United States and Bahrain, a “Comprehensive Security and Prosperity Integration Agreement” by which Washington undertakes to defend the emirate from possible attacks. According to a senior US government official who spoke on condition of anonymity, the document “does not rise to the level of a treaty” but is a “legally binding” promise to neutralize conflicts in the Middle East. When announcing the pact, Secretary of State Antony Blinken pointed out that it can serve as a “framework for other countries that wish to join in strengthening regional stability, economic cooperation and technological innovation.”

Riyadh also calls for a civilian nuclear energy program, which it wants the United States to facilitate. Something that, according to former US Middle East negotiator Martin Indyk this week in a talk at the Lowy Institute, opens up the nuclear “potential for proliferation.”

Concessions to the Palestinians

The Israeli role is not without problems either. The agreement being negotiated includes concessions to the Palestinians and Netanyahu will hardly be able to pay the price without leaving his far-right coalition partners in the way. At the moment, he assures that the concessions to the Palestinians weigh “much less than is believed” in the dialogue and has compared them to “a box on a form” that he has to fill out to comply.

But it is a point on which the United States, and Democratic lawmakers who support the two-state solution—Israeli and Palestinian—are unwilling to compromise. “Without a Palestinian component, this peace agreement would not be sustainable,” says Indyk.

Saudi Arabia, custodian of the Holy Places of Islam (Mecca and Medina), cannot give in on this point either. A survey by the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies (ACRPS) in January raised 84% of citizens of Arab countries who oppose the recognition of Israel. A rejection due, fundamentally, to the Palestinian problem.

It is unlikely, the veteran US diplomat acknowledges, that the Israeli extreme right will accept concessions. These government coalition partners have become angry this week over a much smaller matter: the transfer to the Palestinian Authority security forces of 18 SUVs, financed by the United States. A controversy that, in the opinion of Amos Harel, commentator of the newspaper Haaretz, “underlines how little room for maneuver Netanyahu has and how difficult it will be to accept Saudi requests for concessions to the Palestinians.” But —Indyk points out— Netanyahu will have to choose between supporting the radicals or being able to present himself to his fellow citizens as the great negotiator that he managed to reach an agreement with the leaders of the Arab world.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has just extended oil production cuts for three months. This time, the US Government has maintained a discreet silence about that decision.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.