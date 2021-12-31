Problems for Nahitan Nandez. The Uruguayan was denounced by his ex-wife for “domestic, psychological and patrimonial violence” and the Uruguayan justice already ordered his arrest in the last hours.
The Prosecutor’s Office requested his arrest to investigate him and the police officers found that he had already left the country. “It is verified by Migrations where indeed the Respondent He left the country yesterday at 4:44 pm through the Punta del Este airport on a private flight”Was the official statement.
The woman who made the complaint accused the player of having committed the acts of violence in Argentina and Italy. This happened when he was in Boca Juniors and currently in his time at Cagliari.
The arrest request was at the local level and has not yet been modified to an international arrest warrant. The truth is the player should return to the country to play for his national team in January and must give answers to justice.
In the last weeks Chat and images of Sarah Garcia beaten had been leaked. It should be noted that the player has been testing positive for COVID and his club has not yet issued any official statement on the player’s situation. Will there be measures?
