Presumed #GenderViolence :

Sarah García, mother of the children of #NandezIn photos and chats with the soccer player, filtered, he assumes (if it is his writing) normally (like him), the blows that he would have inflicted on him.

The athlete has a legal record. pic.twitter.com/nbv9lObivM

– SeaString (@ SeaString2) December 31, 2021