The Uruguayan Justice rejected the habeas corpus presented by Mauricio Macri’s former legal advisor, Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, whose judicial situation is complicated.

The deputy of the Parlasur de Cambiemos, who requested asylum on the other side of the Río de la Plata and denounced a political persecution against him, was convinced that Interpol was going to issue the red alert after the request of Judge María Servini, who ordered his international capture, that is why he presented that judicial appeal that was rejected today, giving rise to the beginning of the procedure to determine if he fits as a political refugee or not.

With the grounds presented before the Uruguay-based Refugee Commission (CORE), Rodríguez Simón, denounced as part of an alleged illicit association dedicated to harassing the owners of the Indalo Group, in order to deprive them of their assets, awaits the definition of their situation.

Judge Marcelo Malvar Juncal summoned the parties and the Public Ministry this Saturday to read the sentence, where he rejected Rodríguez Simón’s request.

The ruling you agreed to ClarionHe maintains that Macri’s former adviser, appointed as an operator before the federal justice system, “decided to submit to the Uruguayan justice once the arrest warrant is formalized as the extradition request.”

Before the Uruguayan criminal judge, Rodríguez Simón had stated that in recent days he was photographed by unknown people, he said that he had seen cars in an attitude of apparent vigilance, strange movements, etc. “However, it has not formulated any request on the point, much less has it attributed such situations to decisions of the Uruguayan State or its bodies.”

When analyzing habeas corpus, Judge Malvar Juncal held that regardless of the content of his sentence and the forthcoming proceedings (which must be resolved on the legal status of refugee), “it is clear that Fabián Rodríguez Simón has the right to be protected in all his rights, especially his life and integrity, not only because all national and international norms mandate it, but because it is expressly provided for the refugee applicant “.

“In the understanding that this protection is inherent to his condition as a human being, and that it is not outside the object of the habeas corpus process, which can even be initiated ex officio, the actor himself will be exhorted, in his person and in that of his legal advisers to mobilize legal instruments in the event that a threat or risk to any of Fabián Rodríguez Simón’s fundamental rights is suspected, “the Uruguayan criminal judge said, referring to Pepín’s fear of being detained after a series of movements that considered suspicious.

At the end of his claim, Judge Malvar Juncal urged the Uruguayan authorities and especially the Interpol Ministry of the Interior, “that in the event of being detained in compliance with legal mandates, special care be taken for life, integrity physical, intimacy and honor of the actor, in accordance with the rules that have just been cited, “but he understood that there were no reasons to grant habeas corpus, since the red alert is not yet in force.

In the last 48 hours, there was an exchange of information between Interpol and the court in charge of Servini. Commissioner Diego Omar Verdún, in charge of the Federal Fugitive Investigation and Extraditions Division, asked the magistrate for more information before issuing the red alert.

Federal judge Servini declared Pepín in a state of rebellion when he requested to be a refugee in Uruguay. On him there is a summons for an investigatory statement for June 17, since he is accused in the file that began with the complaint of Fabián de Sousa, Cristóbal López’s partner.

In the case, Rodríguez Simón and former Macri officials are being investigated, as well as the former president himself, a structure in which “cases of corruption were imported through which, with functional abuse and diversion of interests, they would have produced economic damages both to individuals, as well as to the national patrimony, with the objective of leading to the collapse of the companies that are members of that group for their liquidation and sale at a low price, presumably for the benefit of business interests related to the government and to the detriment of the public interests for which the national collecting organism had to watch out “.

For the magistrate, with his behavior, Rodríguez Simón seeks “to evade justice, which was ratified by his defense attorney on May 18, 2021,” and for that reason he asked Interpol to issue a red alert for his capture.

When she signed the resolution, the magistrate maintained that the crimes being investigated against Rodríguez Simón “cannot in any way be considered political crimes, and his status as a public official – not yet reliably determined – cannot be understood as sufficient for these purposes” .

In Uruguay, the CORE began to analyze the grounds presented during these days by Macri’s former judicial advisor to determine if it is appropriate to grant him the legal status of refugee. If so, they must issue you a new passport for free movement.