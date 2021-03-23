Unlike the great problems that Argentina and other countries in the world have to get vaccines against the coronavirus, Uruguay already has what it needs. As revealed on Tuesday by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salinas, the neighboring country has “millions of vaccines saved” for your entire target population.

“We have vaccines for everyone. We have all the millions that we need, some we have here and others are yet to come,” said the official in dialogue with CNN Radio.

In his statement, he clarified that the vaccines they have are for “target people”, which are the ones that come into consideration to be vaccinated, which in Uruguay are 2,800,000. Represents a high percentage (80%) of the total population of the country led by Lacalle Pou is around 3,500,000 inhabitants.

