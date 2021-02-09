The Uruguayan embassy in Buenos Aires announced on Monday its temporary closure for disinfection tasks, after they tested positive for Covid-19 Ambassador Carlos Enciso, Consul José Luis Curbelo and Minister José Reyes.

Enciso and Curbelo showed symptoms during the weekend and go through a feverish picture requiring health care.

All the embassy and consulate personnel underwent a rapid test in the last hours, with negative result in all cases.

The poster announcing the temporary closure on the embassy website.

In the coming days they will repeat the study, according to state Radio Uruguay, which also detailed that diplomatic headquarters will be closed until Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health of the Nation reported this Monday that 5,154 new coronavirus infections were registered and 227 new deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. With these records, they add 1,985,501 positives in the country. At the moment, the number of people killed by Covid is 49,398.

Uruguay meanwhile, experienced a significant drop in cases, about 400 in just one day, and this Monday registered 45,650 infected since the start of the pandemic. Deaths reached 497.

A comparison with the number of just two weeks ago shows a drop of around 2,000 cases, because on January 25 there were 7,508, according to the newspaper El Observador.

Montevideo and Canelones are still the most complicated departments, and the entire country is located in the orange zone, according to the index that measures new cases averages of seven days.

The Uruguayan government announced at the end of January that it had bought 3.75 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine that will arrive in small shipments and progressively from March, through an agreement with the Pfizer / BioNTech and Sinovac laboratories.

