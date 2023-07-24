EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

In Uruguay, voting is a right and an obligation, but for the thousands of Uruguayans living abroad, it still has a price. “The privilege of voting is given to those who have economic possibilities to travel and those who do not are punished,” says Carlos Caballero from Norway. The case of this 77-year-old Uruguayan teacher is paradigmatic: to participate in the 2019 elections, he had to pay for an air ticket and travel the 12,000 km that separate Oslo from Montevideo. It was the first time he managed to vote since he left pushed by the economic crisis that Uruguay went through in 2002. And for the 2024 electoral appointment he will have to repeat that journey, if his country does not enable remote voting, as all the nations of South America have done, except his and Suriname.

In the same situation as that of Caballero are around 600,000 Uruguayans residing outside the country. They are constitutionally empowered to vote, but they can only do so if they have the financial resources and the necessary time to travel to Uruguay. “In an increasingly globalized world, curtailing this right is an undemocratic attitude,” Caballero told América Futura. For this to change, he considers that political will is needed, but also greater knowledge in society about the Uruguayan diaspora and the understanding that it is a fair claim. “Not only are we informed, we are committed to the country,” says Caballero, who in 2002 co-founded the humanitarian organization Hjelpemiddelfondet.

While more than 126 countries have made progress in implementing remote voting, Uruguay remains firm in its adverse position to generate a mechanism that enables it. Since the return to democracy, in 1985, there have been numerous attempts, but they did not have sufficient political and social support. The most notorious occurred in 2009, when a constitutional reform was put to referendum in order to enable voting by letter or by correspondence, but 63% of voters rejected it. More than a decade later, in March of this year, a new bill that seeks to enable consular voting in presidential and legislative elections. To be approved, the initiative needs the votes of two thirds of the chambers, something that does not seem feasible in the current political context, inclined to keep things as they are.

“It is a duty of our democracy that it does not fit with the traditionally republican spirit of the country, nor with its contemporary economic, social and cultural reality,” says Uruguayan Fernanda Mora, PhD in Philosophy and international consultant from France. Mora recalls that remote voting has been facilitated since the Roman Empire and is currently a mechanism widely implemented in the world, where geographical mobility is a structural reality. Likewise, she agrees with Caballero that the Uruguayan resistance is largely due to the lack of knowledge in public opinion about the social, cultural, and economic impacts of the diaspora’s contribution to the country’s sustainable development.

The contribution of the Uruguayan diaspora to development

Among the numerous examples cited by Mora, the humanitarian work carried out by Caballero himself stands out. The organization of which he is a co-founder has sent to Uruguay 140 containers with material valued at 26 million dollars, destined for the disabled and educational and hospital centers. “We are not the only ones. Dozens of picnic areas, soup kitchens or rural schools have been supported for years by the diaspora, which was always present when climatic catastrophes occurred,” says Caballero. He points out that this contribution is added to that of thousands of other Uruguayan migrants who, according to the Central Bank of Uruguay, only in 2022 sent family remittances and injected 154 million dollars into the Uruguayan economy.

Inhabited by only 3.4 million people, Uruguay is usually characterized as a “local country”, in which —according to many politicians— all its inhabitants end up getting to know each other. Following that reasoning, most of them would have some relationship, kinship or friendship, with the 600,000 Uruguayans who live outside the borders. According to historical records, a part of them had to leave in times of political persecution during the dictatorship (1973-1985) and another important one in the economic crisis of 2002. But as Mora explains, the migratory flow has not stopped and has become increasingly complex. Among the diaspora, soccer stars, musicians and poets stand out, continues Mora, but there are also scientists, workers, academics, waiters, students, businessmen, who in one way or another participate in 25 advisory councils and 132 associations, in at least 20 countries.

“Today there are not only more migrants in the world, 128 million more than in 1990. Technology, such as social networks and fintech, allows them to live transnational lives while maintaining social and economic activities in two or more countries,” Roberto Cancel, a regional specialist from the International Organization for Migration. Cancel recalls that migrants “build bridges” between their countries of destination and origin, thus transferring important resources of human, social, cultural and economic capital, which are engines of stability and sustainable development. “Greater participation in the civic life of the country in many instances facilitates these contributions,” he adds.

A diaspora as diverse as the motives behind it

Based on the claim of the Uruguayan diaspora, in 2013 and 2016 the National Institution of Human Rights (Inddhh) reviewed in two reports the legal foundations, national and international standards, of the right to vote in Uruguay and concluded that residence abroad is not grounds for termination or suspension of citizenship. “It is necessary to put in place a mechanism so that this right enshrined in the Constitution and protected by international instruments can be exercised,” he noted. The Inddhh expressly asked the political system to overcome partisan interests in order to promote consensus to guarantee the exercise of this right “essential to the functioning of the democratic system.”

Far from being overcome, party interests remain in irreconcilable positions. The Uruguayan vote abroad has historically had the support of the left and the refusal of the center-right parties. Those who oppose it argue that this volume of votes would influence in such a way that it would define the result of an election. In this sense, the belief that the diaspora vote would lean to the left is still widespread, with its gaze fixed on the political exile of the 1970s and 1980s. This prognosis is rejected by the Coordinadora por el Voto en el Exterior, because, according to what it states, in the 21st century, the diaspora is as diverse as the reasons behind its existence. In addition, he remarks: “The right already exists, our Constitution does not prevent the exercise of suffrage for the place of residence.” Since March, its members have been waiting expectantly and closely following the process of the consular vote bill that is in Parliament.

Consulted by América Futura, the constitutionalist Martín Risso maintains that there would be no limitations to establish by law the vote in embassies or consulates, but points out that it would be necessary to determine how it would be implemented so that it does not affect the principle of equality, since there are not everywhere Uruguayan diplomatic representations. Risso is in favor of an “Italian-style” solution, of limiting the vote from abroad to the election of a certain number of legislative seats that represent the diaspora. “I think it would be the way for the voice of those Uruguayan citizens to be known and have weight in Uruguay,” says Risso. This would require, he adds, a constitutional reform.

Beyond one modality or another, the Coordinadora por el Voto en el Exterior advocates for a change of thought in favor of a concept of “inclusive citizenship” that leaves behind that of “exclusive territorial citizenship”. From Norway, the teacher Caballero emphasizes that implementing this right is a matter of “justice and belonging.” “We are very persevering in this fight because we know that we are demanding a right that the Constitution and democracy confer on us,” he concludes.