It seems hard to think that Uruguay will have trouble qualifying for Qatar World Cup 2022. It is, by talent, one of the three or four best teams on the continent. It has top-level footballers in all its lines. With Oscar Washington Tabárez At the controls, he has always been reliable, especially on the defensive plot. A team that takes refuge like a block and that shows an offensive effectiveness above the average. However, All possible doubts regarding what the future of La Celeste will hold have come to light after the tough 4-2 defeat they suffered in Quito against Ecuador.

Can this team compete against the best? Do veterans like Diego Godín, Luis Suárez or Martín Cáceres with young people like Fede Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur or Brian Rodríguez? Will that conservative style continue to work, even outdated in many respects, promoted by Prof Tabárez? The Uruguayan fan goes to sleep today thinking that it will be a long South American Qualifiers. It will not be easy to get the ticket to Qatar, even less considering the growth of other teams such as its own Ecuador that the Argentine directs Gustavo Alfaro masterfully and enjoying a generation that is going to give a lot of war on the continent in the coming years.

His match in Quito shows a positive aspect: everything that has been done wrong is very evident. Terrifying defensive transitions; little control of the rhythm of the game with and without the ball; many errors in delivery, some too close to the Campaign goal; lack of coordination in the movements of both central and midfielders, always out of time; ineffective pressure. Nor was luck accompanying: two goals were disallowed, one to Luis Suarez offside and another from Darwin Nunez by previous hand. A host of problems that seem to have a solution. The question now is how to solve them.

Ecuador relied on two fundamental strengths. The first was the height of Quito. It is not easy to play at 2,850 meters. Visiting players lose more than 25% aerobic capacity and the ball becomes uncontrollable. The second is the joy that his young people have brought him. Estupiñán, Caicedo, Estrada (two goals) or Silver They give a new air to a team that has been far from being a candidate in South America for many years.

Luis Suarez in the end he made up the result with two penalty goals. The player of the Atlético de Madrid continues to increase its numbers: He already has 62 goals and moves away from Cavani as the top scorer in the history of the Uruguayan team. Regarding the other representatives of the Spanish league, Valverde ran (as always) but was a victim of general lack of control, while Maxi gomez he didn’t score, which is news because he had done so in four of the last six games.

In a month, Uruguay will have a dangerous double shift: he will travel to Colombia and you will receive Brazil in a matter of days. Although this is long, losing points in the beginning can put you in a bind in the end. For its part, Ecuador will try his own medicine (altitude) in La Paz before Bolivia and you will also receive the coffee maker selection.