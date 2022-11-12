The plan

Uruguay will arrive at Qatar 2022 with a team in development and in full discovery. It has a squad of soccer players divided between the historical ones and the debutants. For Fernando Muslera, Diego Godín, Martín Cáceres, Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani it will be the fourth World Cup. For Sergio Rochet, Mathías Olivera, Federico Valverde, Nicolás de la Cruz, Facundo Pellistri and Darwin Núñez, all starters, it will be the first. In addition, there is Rodrigo Bentancur, who debuted at the age of 19 in Russia 2018. In this context, Uruguay’s performance generates excitement and uncertainty at the same time. On the one hand, he has the ability to present himself in Qatar with a team that can surprise the world with his game. However, more time is needed to find the ideal performance.

The coach said that Uruguay travels to Qatar to achieve the victory. “The players and I want to be world champions. We want to go win. If you want to win, you have to prepare to win. We are a team that is very excited. We believe in ourselves. I believe a lot in footballers. Uruguay is going to win the World Cup.” These expressions of May 18 generated a singular expectation in the fans.

Can Uruguay be world champion? For sure. It has the potential to meet expectations. At this point in the season, the individual performance of his figures allows him to dream big. However, he needs the support for the team to work perfectly and that creates a feeling of uncertainty.

Diego Alonso has directed only nine games in the selection. It is a short time, but it generated a change in the structure of the team and in its game. In the last one he used a 4-4-2, the formation that he will propose for the first match against South Korea, on November 24. The hardest setback the team has suffered has been the loss due to injury to Ronald Araujo.

His performance at Real Madrid makes him the star of the national team. He will play his first World Cup, but he has the level of the big stars. Uruguay relies on his talent and goalscoring ability to build a successful path. He is in a great moment. He is the leader of soccer. He is one of the best players in the world. He has understood that role and it comes out very well.

Rodrigo Betancur is the soul of this team. He is the silent leader. He has the charisma of a winner. He is off-road, multifunctional. He plays as an inside or outside midfielder. He is usually used by Diego Alonso in the double pivot. He brings a unique consistency to the national team’s midfield, and this season at Tottenham he has added the headed goal among his strengths. In the national team he is Valverde’s partner, a path they have shared since they were young because they are from the same generation.

Diego Alonso built a fast and successful career in five years in Mexican soccer (2014-2019). Later, Beckham took him to Inter Miami (2020). He knows how to convey his idea to the players and is a great motivator. He likes that his teams are protagonists in the game and with the ball. His system varies between a 4-4-2 and a 4-3-3. He likes to put pressure on the opponent and take advantage of mistakes. He offers an intense game. He likes to have midfielders or forwards who play outside with a lot of speed and who excel in one-on-one. The most eloquent case was that of Facundo Pellistri: he included him in his first call, in January, and made him debut as a starter when he was not at Alavés.

The coach and players of the Uruguayan team have not commented on the human rights situation in Qatar and the conditions of migrant workers. The Uruguayan Football Association has not commented on the subject, nor has it expressed an official position. In the Uruguayan team they do not usually comment on the war or, in this case, on the problems of Qatar.

The Uruguayan poet Francisco Acuña de Figueroa was the one who wrote the stanzas of the National anthem. The first project of the text was presented in 1830, in the year of the swearing-in of the country’s Constitution, but it was modified due to violent attacks on Brazil, Portugal and Spain in its letter. The first official version was approved in 1833. Finally, on July 12, 1845, the author approved the second and last reform in the stanzas and since then he has his definitive version. The lyrics of the Anthem are popular in Uruguay. It is a strong symbol of identity. Soccer players sing it enthusiastically before games. Also the fans in the stadiums. When you hear them sing with all the power of their voices: “Orientals, the homeland or the grave! Freedom or with glory to die!”, represents a cry of rebellion from a country, in this case represented by 11 soccer players on a soccer field.

Luis Suarez celebrates a goal against Paraguay in 2017. Luis Vera (Getty Images)

José Nasazzi, Obdulio Varela and Luis Suárez, each in his time, are the heroes of Uruguayan football. The Marshal Nasazzi, world champion at the 1924 Colombes (Paris) and Amsterdam 1928 Olympic Games, and champion at the 1930 Montevideo World Cup, is the symbol of the golden generation of three-time world champion Uruguay. Obdulio Varela was the expression of beauty in the 1950 Maracana World Cup final. Luis Suárez is the reincarnation of the first two. He is the heir to a race of extraordinary soccer players and the best expression of the “charrúa claw”.

World Cup career

