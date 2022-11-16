Urologist Sergey Gromov: sclerosis, tumors and alcoholism can be accompanied by impotence

Impotence can be accompanied by alcoholism, multiple sclerosis and various tumors, said urologist Sergei Gromov. About these and other diseases that threaten erectile dysfunction, he warned in an interview with News.ru.

According to Gromov, impotence can develop with varicose veins of the small pelvis and lower extremities or with narrowing of the walls of the arteries. “Impotence develops against the background of damage to the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord) and peripheral nerve structures due to tumors, epilepsy, strokes, Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, multiple sclerosis, cerebrovascular diseases, alcoholism,” the doctor continued.

Related materials:

In addition, the doctor added, erectile dysfunction may have psychogenic causes. “For example, a negative first sexual experience, relationship conflict, certain sexual preferences, a strict upbringing, and religious beliefs. In addition, hypnotics and sedatives, hormones, anabolics and antidepressants can harm a man, ”concluded Gromov.

Earlier, bariatric surgeon Yuri Yashkov, in a commentary for Lenta.ru, warned that overweight also threatens impotence. According to him, excess weight affects the hormonal background of men due to visceral fat, reducing libido and sexual performance.