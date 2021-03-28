In Russia, an epidemic of sexual infection has begun, caused by the antibiotic-resistant bacterium Mycoplasma genitalium. This was announced to the radio station “Moscow speaking” by urologist Evgeny Grekov.

“The country is now facing a pandemic of mycoplasma genitalia, which is resistant to all antibiotics. There is a blockage in Moscow. It is not treated with practically anything: neither josamycin, nor doxycycline, nor azithromycin. Mycoplasma genitalia causes severe painful prostatitis and infertility, ”said the urologist.

Grekov emphasized that infection is manifested through gonorrhea, discharge of pus from the urethra and cystitis. “Put on, guys, condoms. If there was oral contact, be sure to treat everything with antiseptics. Check your sexual partners, because now the epidemiological situation for sexually transmitted diseases has deteriorated sharply, ”he advised.

In November 2020, the Ministry of Health announced an increase in the sexual activity of Russians in the coronavirus pandemic.