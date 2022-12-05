In winter, many dress inappropriately for the weather, neglecting warm accessories, which often leads to hypothermia. At the same time, in men it is dangerous not only with a cold, but also with such a delicate problem as impotence. Sergey Doroshenko, a urologist and ultrasound doctor at Invitro-Rostov-on-Don, told Izvestiya about how to avoid such a condition.

“Impotence is the complete absence of an erection, which is characterized by insufficient rigidity and volume necessary for a full-fledged sexual intercourse. Signs of impotence are the absence or decrease in erection during sexual intercourse (the problem grows slowly, the number of “failures” gradually increases), the absence of spontaneous erection at night and in the morning, rapid ejaculation, decreased potency, decreased duration of sexual intercourse, lack of ejaculation, decreased sensitivity during orgasm,” said the expert.

He stressed that in the presence of these symptoms, it is better for a man to immediately contact an andrologist – a doctor who specializes in diseases of the male intimate organs. It is better not to engage in self-treatment and postponing the problem, as this can only worsen the situation.

“The main and more common causes of impotence in men are most often associated with malfunctions of the central nervous system, genetic disorders, pathologies of the veins and blood vessels, previous urinary tract infections, unhealthy lifestyles and constant stressful situations, and there may also be signs of impotence in case of neglect personal hygiene rules and in the presence of failures in the hormonal system, ”Doroshenko explained.

As a preventive measure, the doctor advised to avoid hypothermia and always dress for the weather. Also, do not neglect warm underwear (underpants, thermal underwear, etc.), warm socks – your feet should always be dry and warm. As the specialist explained, when hypothermia occurs, a violation of blood microcirculation occurs, in which the blood supply to a certain organ worsens, with which the risk of impotence is associated.

In addition, a healthy lifestyle is extremely important: proper nutrition, a normal amount of sleep, exercise, walking in the fresh air and giving up bad habits.

“It is also recommended to abandon drugs that can provoke erectile dysfunction, which can only be taken in consultation with your doctor. In addition, it is important to avoid prolonged sexual tension, and if it occurs, resort to ejaculation. In case of trauma in the groin or perineum, consult a urologist for damage, ”Doroshenko added.

