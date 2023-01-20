Urologist Bogatyrev: a sedentary lifestyle in men can lead to prostatitis and impotence

A sedentary lifestyle significantly increases the risk of developing potency problems in men and negatively affects their fertility. The impact of physical inactivity on men’s health appreciated urologist-andrologist Artur Bogatyrev in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

According to Bogatyrev, hypodynamia disrupts blood circulation in the pelvic organs. And prolonged stagnation of blood and lymph can lead to oxygen starvation of the prostate gland, and, as a result, a significant increase in the risk of developing impotence and prostatitis. The urologist explained: “If inflammation develops in the gland, bacteria can easily penetrate from other organs of the genitourinary system. When the prostate gland becomes inflamed, prostatitis develops.

As another problem of a sedentary lifestyle, the doctor called the problems of men with fertility. Sitting in a chair for long periods inevitably heats up the testicles, which are normally cooler than body temperature due to being in the scrotum rather than the abdomen. An increase in temperature in the groin area is fraught with a deterioration in the quality of spermatozoa and a decrease in testosterone production, Bogatyrev concluded.

To minimize the harm of a sedentary lifestyle, the urologist advised to take breaks for a warm-up, have regular sex, minimize bad habits and increase physical activity during the day.

Earlier, the doctor of medical sciences, chairman of the Moscow City Scientific Society of Therapists Pavel Vorobyov warned about the hidden danger of thermal underwear. According to him, wearing this type of thermal clothing for a long time leads to overheating of the genital organs in men, which negatively affects their fertility.