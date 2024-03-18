He America club He experienced difficult moments in the last game of Liga MX against the Chivasbecause despite the fact that Luis Malagón's goal had no dangerous actions, on offense the team completely dried up for the second half.
The key point of this situation occurred in the last minutes of the first half, when Diego Valdes He came off the bench due to an injury to his right thigh, which is why he was replaced before the half-time break by Richard Sanchez.
And by the time the '10' of the America left the field, the offensive volume of the Eagles decreased completely and it was noticed how the azulcrema attack depends a lot on the Chilean international, so in the board of directors of Santiago Baños Solutions must already be being proposed in this area.
The signing that needs to prioritize America club in the next transfer market is that of the attacking midfielder, the natural replacement for Diego Valdes; not only for when the Chilean cannot be on the team, but to compensate for the intense workload that the team has with two simultaneous competitions.
The previous semester, André Jardine had Leonardo Suárez as one of the triggers to occupy the midfield on offense, who alternated with Julian Quiñones and Alejandro Zendejas; However, this tournament has been weighed by the Argentine's absence, due to his versatility.
Leo Suárez's replacement was Javairo Dilrosun, who has been well liked by Jardine's team; However, he is a very marked winger and the Argentine's '10' conditions simply cannot be complemented.
The big problem is that América can hardly bet on a top player in this position, because they have completely earned ownership. Diego Valdes and it is very difficult for someone else to try to compete for the site, in addition to the fact that managing the group would add another challenge.
According to the medical report of the America club, Diego Valdes suffered a muscle injury to the right femoral biceps; However, the severity was not specified, so his evolution will determine the time in which he is out.
Similar injuries can delay recovery between one and two months, so América could lose the Chilean in the crucial part of the competition.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#urgent #signing #America #tournament
Leave a Reply