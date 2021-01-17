“Victory, that is, tactical success, in principle is only a means to strategy”Reflected the German philosopher and military man Carl Von Clausewitz. The dispute over the October elections It has already started despite the uncertainty due to the pandemic and the reappearance of infections. It happens that Alberto Fernández and in particular Cristina Kirchner, put everything at stake and their perspective will change radically with a victory or a defeat. Together for Change, he will also measure forces in a fight for the Chamber of Deputies.

Two possible scenarios they put the political class on edge. A triumph of the opposition – more seats than it has – would limit the management of the Executive Power and Cristina in the Legislative: A situation similar to the defeat of Kirchnerism in the mid-term elections of 2009. At that time, Néstor Kirchner implemented the testimonial candidacies – candidates who were not going to assume their seats – and he ran like Sergio Massa and Daniel Scioli, among others. He lost in the City, province of Buenos Aires and the main districts.

The opposition had a majority in deputies but that unusual advantage was worth nothing because it was atomized and personal egos were stronger than any political construction. Today is different, the offer is polarized between the Front of All and Together for Change.

The other scenario, for which the ruling party is already working, is repeat what happened in 2011 when in the general elections 54% of the votes with which Cristina won allowed her toener majority in Deputies and the Senate. Any project was a procedure. The expropriation of 51% of YPF or the judicial reform to elect the members of the Council of the Magistracy by popular vote were some of the laws. “Let’s go for everything, for everything!”, the then president harangued the crowd at the ceremony for Flag Day in Rosario, in February 2012.

“If the Frente de Todos obtains the majority in Deputies, obviously Alberto will have more power but the one who takes everything is Cristina”, warns an opponent. In such a context, creating a court that curtails the power of the Court may be a mere legislative procedure, for example.

Together for Change has already started to monitor the electoral situation in each province and the possible candidates to establish a national map. The problem with the opposition is that they need to make a very good choice and improve the performance it had in 2017, when it obtained 60 deputies against the 51 of the Peronism that competed divided between Cristina, Massa and Randazzo.

PRO Summit in Vicente López

To such an extent the electoral fight was anticipated that a sector of the ruling party seeks to capitalize until the vaccination campaign. In Buenos Aires municipalities governed by the opposition, the complaints by its mayors for interference by La Cámpora that goes from sending the vaccines to other hospitals instead of the municipal vaccination centers, to managing the application of the doses through camper councilors, the IOMA, Anses or the Pami, excluding the communal chiefs from the operation. This occurs in Olavarría, Villarino, Maipú, Lobería, General Alvear, Suipacha, among other districts.

But for the Frente de Todos to gain a favorable outlook, two factors, not minor, are necessary: that the pandemic does not get worse or spread too much, and that the feeling of an “economic summer” is perceived, although in real numbers it will take the Government several years to return to the pre-pandemic situation, which was bad in itself.

Freezing or dropper increases in rates, and increased consumption in the domestic market is the old formula that is repeated. Scheme that Cristina implemented as president together with her then Minister of Economy, Axel Kicillof. That economic policy ended with high inflation, empty Central Bank coffers and large subsidies with a delay in tariffs and phenomenal investments. They assure that the Buenos Aires governor spends several hours a day monitoring the country’s economy numbers, to keep Cristina up to date on the ups and downs of Martín Guzmán’s administration.

Kirchnerism is betting everything on the feeling of economic improvement due to the opening of more activities closed in the quarantine, the extra income from withholdings to the field fattened by the rise in commodities with soybeans to more than 520 dollars. And, of course, the monetary issue.

The projection made by the Casa Rosada is synthesized in the design of the new pension formula based on the increase in wages and collection, but not on inflation. Is that. The Government believes that wages and consumption will grow more than prices. That is why Guzmán projects an inflation for 2021 of 30% while private estimates take it to 50%.

“There are not many reasons for inflation this year to go down. In fact, in 2020 the rates were trampled, there were careful prices and yet it was 36 points “says a Peronist economist. And that with a quarantine that ironed consumption because for several months people only bought food and medicine.

“If inflation were 25% per year the country would explode into the air”, Cristina said in 2012, at the beginning of her second term. One of the phrases that are undoubtedly in the top ten of the unfortunate reflections of the rulers. In fact, his management in 2015 ended without Indec and with a rise that was estimated between 27 and 30%. And in 2014 it had been 38.5%.

As for salaries, their recomposition in the midst of an economic crisis is not easy, no matter how much the unions demand and pressure with force measures. During 2020, at least 90 thousand commercial premises and 41,200 SMEs closed. It is no longer a question of purchasing power but of unemployment.

“The logic of the internal market does not work because inflation does not gain purchasing power. It seems to me that the Government is going to have as a guideline that the exchange rate does not overflow and that inflation is closer to 40 points “admits an official who is not part of the economic team.

The Kirchnerist logic of 2008 is also repeated when it did not take advantage of the soy boom and ended up locked in the fight with the countryside for resolution 125. Today, with the price of soy in the clouds, the country risk is 1400 points. A reflection of the limitations of the Government and the expectations it generates.

“When Kirchnerism has high inflation and a price problem it comes into conflict. Now the government is kicking the problem forward, once again hiding the garbage under the carpet. The decision I make goes against the fiscal deficit and will affect the negotiation with the IMF “, argues an opponent.

It is a question which demands in terms of fiscal goals the Fund will set. It is clear that the lack of progress of an agreement with Argentina responds to the eventful change of government and the arrival of Joe Biden. There are still no directives from the new government to the IMF regarding negotiations with Argentina. Nor is Latin America a priority for Democrats.

What happens to this strategy if a second wave extends the quarantine? Is the worst case scenario for the goverment.

The doubt It resides in whether society will experience a feeling of “improving the economy” when it comes to voting in October that will push it to support the Frente de Todos. Or, on the contrary, it will punish Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner for the economic debacle and for the advance against Justice driven by the interest of the vice president.

