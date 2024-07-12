The Mexico Highway 15, One of the main arteries connecting the north and south of the country is in an alarming state of deterioration, according to a recent report by THE DEBATEThis route, vital for the transport of people and goods, is riddled with stretches in deplorable conditions that represent a serious risk for travellers.

The report by EL DEBATE highlights how several segments of the road are full of potholes, cracks and sinkholes, which not only slow down traffic, but also endanger the safety of those who travel there. Drivers are forced to perform dangerous maneuvers to avoid these obstacles, which increases the likelihood of serious accidents. In addition, the deterioration of the road Mexico Highway 15 has a significant impact on the economy.

This route is crucial for transporting goods between different regions of the country, and its poor condition delays truck traffic and increases vehicle maintenance costs due to damage caused by road conditions. At a time when logistics efficiency is essential for economic competitiveness, the poor condition of this road becomes a burden on development.

EL DEBATE’s call for attention should be a catalyst for federal and state authorities to prioritize this urgent need. The safety of citizens and the economic health of the country depend on adequate road infrastructure. Therefore, it is crucial that the federal and state governments act immediately to repair and maintain the Mexico 15 highway, thus guaranteeing safe and efficient transit for all.

