The former student of Althusser, professor emeritus at the University of Paris-Nanterre, believes that it is necessary to rethink the revolutionary commitment to the height of the questions of our time. Around the theme of “insurrection”, he underlines the vitality of alternatives to the current “catastrophe” in order to enter post-capitalism. (…)

The health crisis we are experiencing has come on top of the environmental crisis and the economic and social crisis. How is “absolute capitalism” leading us towards disaster?

Etienne Balibar The term crisis is problematic, because it is expressed in several registers, political, economic and social, moral or civilizational, which do not automatically go hand in hand. Its application depends on the point of view (in particular of class) in which one places oneself. The crisis of some is not automatically that of others. For more than a century, Marxists, imbued with a determinist conception of economics and history, believed that a general crisis of capitalism opened the way for the transformation of society, provided that a force politician endowed with “conscience” knows how to seize it. Marx wrote that “Humanity only poses problems that it can solve”. Nothing is less certain, alas. Gramsci had already noted that the institutions of the past may be in the process of collapse, without however the conditions for a saving succession being given. We realize that there is an “extractive” capitalism which feeds on the very forms of its crisis, in a permanent headlong rush facilitated by financial innovations. This is one of the meanings that can be attached to the expression “absolute capitalism”. The other meaning is that this capitalism has “commodified” all aspects of existence, not only the production, but the reproduction of life, scientific research, education, art, love. … Consequently, it is maintained only at the cost of a political and ideological control of every moment, which also means a very great violence and a very great instability. But the catastrophe is something else again.

That is to say ?

Etienne Balibar I don’t like apocalyptic speeches, but I think we have to stop talking in the future about the effects of global warming, pollution or the destruction of biodiversity (of which Covid-19 would seem to be a direct consequence), like if it was a “Imminent disaster” that we would have the means to “Conjure” (Lenin). We must speak of it in the present, since we are in it, irreversibly. Our problem is no longer to return to the life of the past in the world of the past, but to bring up alternatives, some of which are more livable and more equitable than others. Because, of course, the catastrophe does not affect everyone in the same way… Socialism and communism are terms inherited from history, which we have to wonder how they allow to face both the violence of absolute capitalism and the consequences of the environmental catastrophe, which, of course, cannot be separated (…).

But, in the end, you did not make it clear what your conception of communism was, or you stuck with the idea of ​​”active collective subjectivity”, without giving it any meaning. Readers are likely to be disappointed … So what about?

Etienne Balibar This is because it was necessary first to try to unravel the question of the “post” in post-capitalism, to explain why it is urgent, in a context of catastrophe, to oppose it with radical alternatives, while knowing that ‘we will not be done with him in the foreseeable future. This means in particular that I do not believe that communism designates a “mode of production” as a stage in the history of mankind. I believe that communism is a praxis and a way of life. He names the fact that individuals struggle to overcome “individualism”, the way in which bourgeois society pits them against each other in a fierce competition that crosses all social relationships, from work to education and sexuality. But, this point is decisive, they fight without dissolving their subjectivity in a given identity or in a given community membership, whether ethnic, religious or even political. Marx is close to this idea in his early texts, more or less contemporaneous with the Theses on Feuerbach. We can see that it designates a problem rather than a solution, because it is a sort of square circle, or a unit of opposites. And that’s what really makes it strong.

We can hear in particular the famous phrase of German Ideology which “defines” communism as “The real movement which abolishes the existing state of things”. The determinations he then added, whether it was a question of substituting the “common” for private property, of extending democracy beyond the bourgeois forms of delegation of power, of overcoming the division of manual labor. and intellectual, lastly and above all to promote internationalism (and therefore anti-militarism and anti-racism), have the effect both of translating the idea of ​​communism into political objectives and of giving it an anthropological meaning, that is that is to say to support it on all the relationships which unite humans among themselves, but also divide them into “masters” and “slaves”. And, from that point of view, the list is open. The women’s movement, post-colonialism and decolonialism, political ecology with their various “intersections” added dimensions to the question Marx posed, while creating difficulties for an anthropology that was essentially, if not uniquely, centered. on man as a “producer”. This is what I have in mind when I speak of “active collective subjectivity”, reflecting in the present on the conditions of its action. This is why I have always tried to substitute for the question “What is communism?” “, Which is an abstract and metaphysical question, the question” Who are the Communists? “, And better yet:” What do we Communists do when we fight to change lives? “