Argentina is approaching decisive moments. This Sunday the presidential candidates will debate their proposals and, in another week, citizens will have the opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to democracy through voting. It is a fundamental moment of analysis about the present and future of the country.

In this exchange, the situation of childhood and adolescence must occupy a central place: the candidates have the unique opportunity to tell the population how they are going to confront the poverty that affects 57% of girls and boys, how to guarantee that they access to quality education and a healthy life, how to ensure an upbringing without violence and adequate care in their first years of life.

At UNICEF we analyze all these challenges in the document #VoteForChildhood, which brings together 10 main problems of children and adolescents in the country, and public policy proposals to address them. This election, 40 years after the return of democracy, calls on us to renew the commitment assumed when signing the Convention on the Rights of the Child (CRC) and pay off the debt to children.

The debate on the well-being of children is urgent and essential: so that each girl, each boy, regardless of where they are born or live, has a present and a future with rights, it is necessary to implement economic, labor and social protection policies that allow eradicate extreme poverty, ensure the capacity of the social protection system and budgetary resources allocated to children in education, health, housing, infrastructure and care policies.

Today, two out of every three girls and boys are income poor or deprived of basic rights. In this context, programs aimed at reducing labor informality among people in charge of households with children and strengthening monetary transfers – such as the Universal Child Allowance and the Food Benefit -, among other measures, They have a clear effect on poverty reduction.

It is also essential to guarantee the offer of educational services and fundamental learning at the initial, primary and secondary level throughout the national territory. In this sense, it is important to strengthen the management capabilities of the system and the schools through, for example, early warnings to detect students at risk of dropping out, and active searches in their communities.

Girls and boys have the right to nutritious food and a life free of violence. Argentina has a Law for the Promotion of Healthy Eating that, if implemented in its entirety, will contribute to lowering the rates of overweight and obesity. Regarding violence, especially in parenting, early detection and coordination between different State systems and programs are essential for its prevention and addressing.

UNICEF is the United Nations organization that has the mandate to support States in their role as guarantor of the rights of girls, boys and adolescents. 38 years ago it made the commitment to support the State and Argentine society in compliance with the Convention on the Rights of the Child, making resources and experience available, local and global, at the service of a more just and equitable country. We were, we are and the day after the election, we will be here to contribute to the well-being and development of girls and boys.