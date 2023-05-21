The Al Ain Court of Appeal upheld a ruling by the Court of First Instance, which decided to reject a case filed by a man to delegate an expert on an urgent basis to prove the seizure of his property, and the court indicated that the case is far from the jurisdiction of the urgent court.

In the details, a man filed a lawsuit against a woman, in which he demanded the ruling in an urgent manner to assign an expert to prove that the seizure of his property was signed, and to oblige the defendant to pay fees and expenses, indicating that the defendant had seized his property without legal justification, which caused him damage, while I submitted The defendant submitted a response memorandum, in which she argued that the urgent circuit is not qualitatively competent to hear the dispute, and as a precaution the case was dismissed for lack of proof.

The judge of urgent matters issued a ruling, which ruled that the court had no qualitative jurisdiction to hear the case, and obligated the plaintiff to pay the expenses.

This judiciary was not accepted by the plaintiff, so he appealed it, and blamed the appealed judgment for the violation of the right of defense, the lack of reasoning, the corruption in the inference, the violation of the established documents, and the error in applying the law, and he was determined that the appellant put an electronic record on his property, including land and real estate And this electronic record prevents him from extracting plans on his property, which resulted in the presence of imminent damages that he feared would not be remedied in the future, and he sought the ruling to accept his appeal in form, and in the matter the court urgently delegated an expert to prove the status of placing the electronic record on his property, and obliging the appellant to pay fees and expenses In exchange for attorney’s fees, while the appellee submitted an answer memorandum, in which she determined that there were no attachments placed on the plaintiff, and sought the ruling to reject the appeal and uphold the appealed ruling.

For its part, the Court of Appeal clarified in the reasons for its ruling that the Court of First Instance had sufficiently demonstrated the lack of requirements for the intervention of the urgent judiciary in the present case, which this court adopts in its entirety and in detail, and adds to that that the present case requires, in fact, an extensive objective research on The existence of electronic restrictions or reservations on the real estate records of the appellant or not, and in the case of affirmation, a statement of its reasons, causes and support, and such research and objective investigations are far from the jurisdiction of the urgent judiciary, and its scope is before the court of the matter, and the court ruled to accept the appeal in form, and reject it in subject matter, and support the appealed judgment and oblige the appellant to pay fees and expenses.

