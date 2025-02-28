Getting consecrate in a sport as strict as mixed martial arts (MMA) is an achievement within the reach of very few. A complicated mixture of superhuman effort and talent is needed to make a difference. Therefore, the mere in fact of reaching the largest league on the planet, the UFC, is something that already consecrates you in the discipline. Even so, there are still a few ‘chosen’ that They shine more force. These are those that, at some point in their careers, manage to conquer a division of the UFC, proclaiming themselves as undisputed champions.

Despite the enormous prestige that this is, this is a Cruel sportwhere young blood usually imposes and many fighters forget. Therefore, there are still less those who transcend or can choose to enter a historical top. There are three ways to establish themselves in the memory of fans and write your name in the history of the discipline: be an extremely dominant champion, provide incredible actions and legendary fights or enter the select list of the double champions.

As soon as those who forge their legacy based on great actions, we can find the cases of Dustin Poirier, Tony Ferguson or Jim Miller. There is no doubt that these three fighters will be remembered for various generations of fans despite never having become undisputed champions of their category. However, this does not put them inside the best in history. Those who are closer to opting for that title are the champions who defended their throne with iron, accumulating defenses for years and with unmatched figures of victories in championship fights.

Here are those who, unanimously, usually enter the conversations about the best fighters in history. They are part of this list Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, Demetrious Johnson or Amanda Nunes. However, there are others who also hold the privilege of entering the sports history books, the double champions. This range is much more select, since there are only nine that enter: Randy Couture, BJ Penn, Conor McGregorGeorges St-Pierre, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, Henry Cejudo, Jon Jones and Alex Pereira. And only McGregor, Cormier, Nunes and Cejudo could be simultaneously.









Before, to change division you must have all the ‘work’. Jon Jones had made eight defenses before going up. Volkanovski tried Cunado had won everyone in the 145 pounds, the same as Amanda Nunes or St-Pierre. However, there was someone who changed the rules, Conor McGregor. He conquered two divisions simultaneouslysomething never seen. But he did not defend any of the belts and, even so, because of the impressive of his milestone, his achievement remained in the retina around the world.

Increasingly better and bigger

Now, everyone seems to want to imitate the Irish, seeking to assault the superior category as soon as possible. Fighters prefer to write their name in the discipline with a double beltrather than make an exorbitant defenses. This is explained thanks to two reasons: the increase in general level and the difficulties of giving the weight. As for the first reason, it is something that happens in all sports. As time passes the fighters’ ability increases exponentially. They have more experience, new ways of training arise, coaches make better strategies and fighters begin to train before. In the past of the discipline they faced styles, boxing against karate, kickboxing against jiu-jitsu … NowMMA is taught and trained.

By increasing the base level, those that reach the elite They are better. This also implied a greater difference between good athletes and sport geniuses. Now everything is more tight. It is very difficult to find an undefeated in the high positions. Therefore, watch trying to look for someone who exceeds the number of victories in Jon Jones championship fights results unthinkable. It must also be added that now the champions fight more spaced.

Daniel Cormier with his two champion belts



UFC





Regarding weight, sport has evolved in such a way that being big It prevails much more than before. If we compare the size of the light weight fighters ten years ago with those now, the difference is more than remarkable. For example is Frankie Edgar. The American was crowned as champion of the 155 pounds in 2010. However, as the years passed, he was cutting more weight, reaching 135 pounds at the end of his career.

Therefore, being larger in general, they hurry to the fullest to enter the limits established in each category, with the aim of reaching the fight with larger size. This makes when a champion of a lower division wins in the top, It usually stays in thissince it is still competitive without the need to cut so much weight. This has happened to all the double simultaneous champions. When reaching gold they do not return to the previous one. The only exception was Amanda Nunes. This is another factor for which the UFC does not usually like double champions, since they leave a division without champion.

All this motivates the fighters to enter the Olympus of the two belts. Ilia Topuria is not the only that aspires to it. Sean O’Malley also chased him before losing, Islam Makhachev the same with the Welter weight, something that implies that Belal Muhammad also considers up. Even so, now it is sought with more impetus that years ago does not take away that such feature is available to a few chosen.