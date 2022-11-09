The La Alcayna and Los Conejos housing estates in Molina de Segura will have two new healthy living spaces with the aim of creating active play areas, infrastructure for outdoor physical activity and promoting the use of bicycles, thanks to new funds Europeans.

The mayor and councilor for European Projects, Eliseo García, reported that the provisional resolution of the General Secretariat of the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces (FEMP) granted the City Council two grants of 80,000 euros each for the development of these two projects to promote healthy lifestyles through the creation or rehabilitation of healthy environments, within the framework of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan, financed by the Next Generation financial instrument of the European Union.

Specifically, the first of the projects consists of a sports area in La Alcayna, in which a pumptrack, a calisthenics park and a children’s circuit will be created. The second aims to implement a bike lane and bike paths in Los Conejos. The mayor of Molina de Segura, Eliseo García Cantó, considers that these two new actions reinforce the commitment to make Molina de Segura a municipality in which health, well-being and the benefits of living in a healthy city are a priority urgent.

These actions, maintains the mayor, “are added to many others that the City Council has been carrying out and that are assuming an unprecedented urban transformation so that Molina de Segura is a municipality that advances on the path of sustainable and inclusive local development, gradually becoming little in a city that looks to the 21st century with strength, more rights and opportunities».

The departments of Sports and Health and Public Roads will be in charge of executing these two projects, whose works will be tendered once the resolution is final, so that in the coming months the new facilities and spaces will be a reality, being the 31 of July 2023 the maximum term for the execution of the same. The provisional amount of the two projects amounts to a total of 303,145.66 euros, with the subsidies amounting to 160,000 euros (80,000 euros for each of the projects).